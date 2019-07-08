Matthew Wolff makes historic leap in Official World Golf Ranking following his first PGA Tour victory

Matthew Wolff never quite reached the top spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking—he can thank Oklahoma State teammate and fellow PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland for that—but he has already made a meteoric and historic rise in the Official World Golf Ranking thanks to his dramatic win at the 3M Open .

When the new ranking was released on Monday morning, Wolff, who arrived in Minnesota as the 1,659th-ranked player in the world, moved up a whopping 1,524 spots. For those of you not good at math, Wolff is all the way up to No. 135. Quite the quick climb for the 20-year-old, to say the least.

In fact, according to Twitter's most referenced OWGR guru, that is the second-biggest jump since the ranking's inception in 1986 , surpassed (barely) only by Michael Arnaud's 1,529-spot move following his surprising Korn Ferry Tour victory last year.

Of course, it wasn't much of a surprise to see Wolff, who is one of the most hyped golfers to turn pro since Tiger Woods in 1996, get into the winner's circle. Although, to do it in just his third start as a pro exceeded even the most bullish projections for the reigning NCAA player of the year.

Fellow rookie Collin Morikawa finished T-2 at TPC Twin Cities and vaulted from No. 631 to No. 213 and earned enough money for special temporary status on the PGA Tour . Bryson DeChambeau, who also finished one behind Wolff, moved up from No. 8 to No. 6, while Brooks Koepka maintained his hold on the top spot. At least, for now. There's a Wolff in the rearview mirror. And he's closing quickly.

