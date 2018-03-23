Matt Kuchar celebrated his hole-in-one at the WGC-Dell Match Play exactly how you'd expect Matt Kuchar to celebrate a hole-in-one

Matt Kuchar added some electricity late on Day 3 of the WGC-Dell Match Play in what has otherwise been a sleepy Friday at Austin Country Club. Though Kuch's celebration to his ace at the par-3 11th hole against Ross Fisher wasn't anything too enthralling, it's probably exactly how you'd expect Matt Kuchar to react to a hole-in-one. Which is why it's worth your attention.

Oh yeah—plus the terrific shot from Kuch: An 8-iron from 181 yards. Nothing but net.

And here's another look at that classic golfer celebration. Not pictured: missing his caddie's high-five attempt:

And no surprises here: It looks like Kuch signed his hole-in-one ball and gave it to a young fan in Austin.

All class, Kuch. Never change.

RELATED: Swing Sequence: Matt Kuchar