AUGUSTA, Ga. — We’re almost done with all our Masters projections now that real golf is rapidly approaching.

We said almost .

On the eve of the 2019 Masters, Alex Myers, E. Michael Johnson, Joel Beall, and myself hunkered down in the massive Augusta National Golf Club press building to discuss the biggest course changes and the ones most might not even consider . Plus, we debated the curious saga of Brooks Koepka’s receding waistline, a compelling reason Rory McIlroy can’t really expect to win, and how we’ll know quite early whether Tiger Woods is really poised to contend.

Lastly, we were joined by Valentino Dixon, the exonerated prisoner and unlikely golf artist who finally set foot on the golf course that inspired his remarkable path to freedom.