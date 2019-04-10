Golf Digest Podcastan hour ago

Masters 2019: With the first round approaching, a final stab at predictions

By
2019 Masters
J.D. CubanFreddy Couples and Tiger Woods during a practice round of the 2019 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — We’re almost done with all our Masters projections now that real golf is rapidly approaching.

We said almost.

On the eve of the 2019 Masters, Alex Myers, E. Michael Johnson, Joel Beall, and myself hunkered down in the massive Augusta National Golf Club press building to discuss the biggest course changes and the ones most might not even consider. Plus, we debated the curious saga of Brooks Koepka’s receding waistline, a compelling reason Rory McIlroy can’t really expect to win, and how we’ll know quite early whether Tiger Woods is really poised to contend.

Related: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

Lastly, we were joined by Valentino Dixon, the exonerated prisoner and unlikely golf artist who finally set foot on the golf course that inspired his remarkable path to freedom.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursLucy Li withdraws from Augusta National Women's Ama…
Golf News & ToursWorld No. 1 Jennifer Kupcho leads by one as players…
Golf News & ToursMasters 2019: Estranged family still causing issues…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection