Masters 2019: Watch Tiger Woods make a ridiculous birdie from the trees to tie for the lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. — No matter what happens over the next three days, we can always say Tiger Woods was tied for the lead at the 2019 Masters. Frankly, it's something a lot of people—including Tiger himself—never thought we'd say again.

On Wednesday night, Woods confirmed he thought he "was done" at the 2017 Champions Dinner . Two years later, he looks anything but, arriving at Augusta National this week ranked No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking and making an opening-round charge.

Then there was the way Woods, 43, put his name on the top of the leader board on Thursday afternoon. An incredible, hoisted recovery shot from the pines on No. 14 (after a rare bad drive) to the back of the green and a rammed birdie putt that may have rolled to Atlanta if it didn't hit the hole. Check out the exciting sequence.

Again, it's (very) early, but Tiger Woods is currently tied for the lead at the Masters. With a group that includes playing partner Jon Rahm and one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, and Rickie Fowler. The golf gods couldn't have scripted a better start.

