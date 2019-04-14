Trending
Breaking IBM Watson

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods finds a way to beat Artificial Intelligence, too

By
2 hours ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods 2.0, or whatever version won the 2019 Masters in a more subdued manner than we remember, not only beat Francesco Molinari and Brooks Koepka (and the storm that swept into Augusta on Sunday afternoon), but he beat the Artificial Intelligence of IBM Watson.

This year for the first time, the Masters used enterprise-grade AI to capture every shot by all 89 players in the field to produce a three-minute highlight video for Masters.com almost instantly at the end of each round. Even more fascinating, the IBM Cloud stored and integrated data for each shot measuring the Crowd Roar and Player Gestures—hand, arm and facial movements—to create an overall excitement score. Tiger, of course, “broke” the computer model because his crowd roars were typically louder than everyone else’s even on tap-ins.

At least four of his shots in the last round scored a perfect 1.0 in crowd reaction: his short putt for a bogey to win on the 18th green, and his birdie putts on the third, 13th and 16th—all remarkably short considering the bombs he’s made in his career. Tiger’s highest score—another 1.0—in Player Gestures was on 18 when he jumped, pumped, hugged and danced off the green. His next highest Player Gesture score was on his approach shot to the seventh green, setting up another birdie; he got a .82.

The highest non-Tiger excitement score of the week belonged to Bryson DeChambeau’s hole-in-one at the 16th during Sunday’s final round. The Crowd Roar was .94 on a 1.0 scale, and Bryson’s body and facial reactions scored a perfect 1.0.

As anybody who watched on Sunday could see, Tiger was Mr. Cool throughout the round—rarely gesticulating or getting excited as he tacked his way around the course with Nicklausian conservatism, putting himself in a position to win and waiting for the rest to retreat. If it were a presidential campaign, Tiger might have been called Low Energy. But the strategy worked even as Tiger’s calm demeanor set fan reaction off the charts.

IBM analysts in the back room at Masters Digital said they could consider adjusting Tiger’s crowd roars relative to the field, but there’s no doubt: Tiger simply moves the needle like nobody else.

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Breaking IBM Watson

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods finds a way to beat Artificial Intelligence, too

2 hours ago
Tiger Watch

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods explains why he was chewing gum so much at Augusta National

5 hours ago
Gambling Effect

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods costs sportsbooks millions in payouts with historic victory at...

5 hours ago
Tiger Tweets

Masters 2019: Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama among stars to congratulate Tiger Woods on...

6 hours ago
Just Do It

Masters 2019: This Nike ad commemorating Tiger's win will hit you in every feel imaginable

6 hours ago
GOAT

Masters 2019: Watch Tiger Woods' near ace at the par-3 16th hole (with Michael Phelps looking...

7 hours ago
Masters impact

Masters 2019: Of course Steph Curry changed his Sunday schedule—even during the NBA watch the...

13 hours ago
'Golf is coming'

Masters 2019: The Masters Twitter account just dropped the best Masters/Game of Thrones hybrid...

April 13, 2019
Major Odds

Masters 2019 odds: What kind of chances do oddsmakers give Tiger Woods tomorrow?

April 13, 2019
Random Daggers

Masters 2019: Phil Mickelson daggered Matt Kuchar in a hilarious video filmed while he drove...

April 13, 2019
Effortless

Manny Machado reminded the world just how ridiculously easy baseball is for him with this...

April 13, 2019
Utter Chaos

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods almost has ankle taken out by slipping security guard, makes birdie

April 12, 2019
Balloons? Really?

Masters 2019: The routine Jason Day goes through to get his back ready to play golf is insane

April 12, 2019
Black Magic

Magic golf ball defies gravity, has entire internet debating whether or not it's a hoax

April 12, 2019
Detention Forever

Florida high schooler attempts to RKO principal, gets promptly arrested

April 12, 2019
Extreme fandom

Masters 2019: If Tiger Woods wins, this couple's signed contract involving the name of their...

April 11, 2019
When COR Goes Wrong

Masters 2019: Bryson DeChambeau gets robbed of epic eagle by the flagstick at the 18th hole...

April 11, 2019
Tiger Watch

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods' gum chewing at Augusta National sent Twitter into a tizzy

April 11, 2019
Related
The LoopWhat's new about the new Golf Digest - Golf Digest
The LoopConor Sketches is back with a fresh batch of hilari…
The LoopAcute back issues force Fred Couples to withdraw fr…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection