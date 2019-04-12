Masters 2019: Tiger Woods almost has ankle taken out by slipping security guard, makes ridiculous birdie

After holing the only birdie of the day at the par-4 11th on Friday at the Masters, Tiger Woods followed with a perfect tee shot at No. 12, setting up another good look at birdie. That's when the horn sounded and play was stopped due to lightning in the area, robbing Woods of a ton of momentum and sucking the energy from the property. When he returned, Woods missed the short birdie putt, then made par at the par-5 13th, which is playing as the easiest hole on the course this week.

Things took a turn for the worse at the 14th, where Woods snipe-hooked a tee shot so far left that bogey looked imminent. When he arrived at his ball, he saw there was a lane to the green, and struck a heroic punch shot that had he and all the patrons surrounding him running to see where it ended up. The ensuing chaos caused a security guard to attempt to block the patrons from getting near Woods, and the security guard slipped in the wet mud and nearly took Tiger down with him. Check out the wild video:

As you can see, it looked as though the security guard may have hurt Woods' knee, causing the entire golf world to collectively gasp and attempt to find out the security guard's home address so they could hunt him down. Woods appeared to be grimacing afterwards, but after getting over the initial pain, he made it up to the green and still made birdie. Unbelievable:

That putt got Woods to five under par, which currently has him just two off the lead. So far on Friday, both the weather and a slipping security guard have tried to stop Woods' second-round charge, and each have failed miserably. Luckily for the security guard, Woods appears to be fine, so he won't have to sleep with one eye open tonight.