Masters 2019: Stats to get you ready for Sunday's final round

AUGUSTA, Ga.—After a thrilling Saturday at the 2019 Masters, fans can't wait for tomorrow's final-round action to begin. The good news is that the wait will be shorter than usual, with the tee times moved up, a two-tee start and the leaders going off at 9:20 a.m. With that in mind, here are some key stats to consider before the final round. Enjoy them tonight or with your morning coffee.

0: Players who have scored in the 60s in all four Masters rounds in the tournament’s 83-year history. (Every player in this year’s field has already had at least one round in the 70s.)

1: Social-media beat-downs administered Saturday on a drive down Magnolia Lane (Phil Mickelson playfully kidding Matt Kuchar via Twitter about his lack of largesse before Kuchar beat him head-to-head, 68-70).

2: Francesco Molinari’s lead over Tony Finau and Tiger Woods after a 66 by Molinari, a 64 by Finau and a 67 by Woods.

3: Deficit for Brooks Koepka. In his three major-championship victories, Koepka entered the final round trailing by a stroke in the 2017 U.S. Open, tied for the lead in the 2018 U.S. Open, and leading by two strokes in the 2018 PGA Championship.

5: The lengthened par-4 fifth hole, now 495 yards, was the hardest hole for the second consecutive day, playing to an average of 4.431. Tiger Woods bogeyed it for the third time this week. It's also the toughest for the tournament through three rounds at 4.343. The last time the scoring average on Magnolia was that high for four rounds was 1972 when it averaged 4.363.

8: Biggest comeback after 54 holes by a Masters winner, by Jack Burke Jr. in 1956 with a final-round 71 to overtake amateur Ken Venturi (80) on a day the field averaged 78.26. In 1978, Gary Player fell behind by eight during the final round before rebounding to shoot 64 to beat Tom Watson, Hubert Green and Rod Funseth by a stroke.

12: Deficit by Rory McIlroy (T-39 after a 71), still needing a green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam.

25: Tiger Woods’ Masters scores in the 60s (in 85 rounds) after Saturday’s 67.

28: The number of times the Masters winner has had the low final round.

30: Record for the first nine tied by Tony Finau, matching the opening nines by Johnny Miller (1975), Greg Norman (1988), K.J. Choi (2004), Phil Mickelson (2009) and Gary Woodland (2014).

64: Rounds on Saturday by Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson, one off the course record of 63 by Nick Price (1986) and Greg Norman (1996). How rare is that? Never before has there been more than one 64 shot at the Masters in the same week, let alone the same round.

64: Can anyone go this low or lower on Sunday? It’s the record for the lowest final round in a Masters, by Jordan Spieth (2018), David Toms (1998), Greg Norman (1988), Gary Player (1978), Hale Irwin (1975) and Maurice Bembridge (1974). Player was the only one to win.

68.18: Tiger Woods’ scoring average in his 11 most recent major-championship rounds.

69.72: Average final-round score by Masters winners.

70.769: The field scoring average Saturday, beating the record for a Masters third round (70.98 in 1986) and the second-lowest scoring day in tournament history (70.49 in the final round last year). Saturday’s average, with a record 65 players making the cut, was more than two strokes better than Thursday (72.874) and more than a stroke better than Friday (71.977).

78.26: All-time high for the field in a final round (1956). The all-time high in the bentgrass era (1981-2018) is 74.96.

208.47: Average score of Masters leaders through three rounds (scores ranging from 200 to 2016). Molinari leads this year at 13-under 203.

276: The low score by a first-time Masters participant, set by Jason Day in 2011. Justin Harding can match that mark by shooting 68 in the final round. Harding also can become just the second Masters rookie to shoot four under-par rounds, joining Fuzzy Zoeller who went 70-71-69-70 in winning in 1979.

279.2: Average score of Masters winners.

11,500,000: Total purse, in dollars, for this year’s Masters, with $2,070,000 going to the winner. Tenth place will pay $101,200, more than the $90,000 Seve Ballesteros earned in 1983 for winning his second green jacket. By finishing 50th, a player will earn $28,980, more than the $25,000 Jack Nicklaus earned in 1972 for winning his fourth green jacket.