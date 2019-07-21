Masters 2020 odds: Brooks Koepka listed as the favorite, Tiger Woods close behind

The PGA Tour's new schedule means golf fans will have to wait even longer for the Masters after the year's final men's major. But that doesn't mean they can't already start thinking about Augusta National in April—or placing their bets on who will win.

Just moments after Shane Lowry's winning putt dropped at the 148th Open Championship, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook released its latest odds for the 2020 Masters. You can probably guess who the favorite is.

Yep, that honor goes to World No. 1 Brooks Koepka, who finished fourth behind Lowry at Royal Portrush. Remarkably, that was Koepka's worst major finish in his past five starts. The winner of this year's PGA Championship also finished runner-up at the Masters and the U.S. Open in addition to his first PGA title last August. Koepka opens as a 10-to-1 favorite to win next April.

The man who held him off to win this past April, Tiger Woods, is next at 12/1. As is Dustin Johnson, who also finished T-2 at this year's Masters. Rory McIlroy and 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth follow at 14-to-1 odds. McIlroy will be making his sixth attempt at completing the career Grand Slam.

Woods won his long-awaited 15th major and fifth green jacket at the 2019 Masters, but had a disappointing rest of the year in the game's biggest events. The 43-year-old missed the cut after long layoffs at the PGA and British Open, and finished T-21 at the U.S. Open.

Justin Rose is listed at 16-to-1 odds, followed by Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas at 20/1. Open runner-up Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay are next at 25/1.

Four-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson was downgraded to 60/1 after his missed cut at Royal Portrush. Lowry's odds remained unchanged at 80/1.

Interestingly enough, Koepka has never closed as a solo favorite at a major despite the historic tear he's been on, winning four of his past 10 starts. He opened as the favorite at the U.S. and British Opens, but was passed—on the betting board and not the leader board—by Dustin Johnson at Pebble Beach and McIlroy at Royal Portrush. And with more than eight months until the Masters, there's plenty of time for that to happen again.

