Masters 2019: If Tiger Woods wins his fifth green jacket, entrants in FanDuel's $1-million contest will have reason to celebrate

By
2 hours ago
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Keyur KhamarATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Tiger Woods celebrates his two stroke victory on the 18th hole green as fans watch behind him during the final round of the TOUR Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

It is hard to quantify what the impact would be if Tiger Woods were to add another Masters title to his impressive collection of four victories at Augusta National. As it pertains to one of the biggest daily-fantasy golf tournaments for the year's first major, it turns out there's reason to root for Tiger to slip on the green jacket once again.

FanDuel announced it will refund all entries to its $1-million guaranteed Mega Eagle tournament if Tiger Woods wins this year's Masters. Event organizers will refund the $15 entry fee back to your FanDuel account—even if an entrant doesn't have Tiger in their six-person lineup.

Of course, Tiger hasn't won the Masters in 14 years, a fact that surely went behind FanDuel's decision to take on that liability. But the 14-time major champion competed seriously at the last two majors, holding the lead in the final round at the PGA Championship at Bellerive and the Open Championship at Carnoustie. And Big Cat won the Tour Championship to end last season and has shown some semblance of his game in 2019, now ranking 13th in the world.

RELATED: 9 sneaky picks to win the 2019 Masters

Will he win a fifth green jacket this week? Only time will tell. But for anybody entering FanDuel's $1-million guaranteed contest ($200,000 will go to first place), they will surely be rooting a little bit for Tiger.

In terms of pricing, FanDuel has assigned Tiger the 10th highest price in their contest. Compare that to DraftKings, who assigned Tiger the fourth-highest price in its $4 million prize pool contest with $1 million going to first place. Only Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose are priced higher than Tiger in DraftKings scoring for Masters Week.

Here are the nine players ranked ahead of Tiger in FanDuel scoring:

Rory McIlroy ($12,100); Dustin Johnson ($12,000); Justin Rose ($11,800); Justin Thomas ($11,700); Jon Rahm ($11,600); Brooks Koepka ($11,500); Rickie Fowler ($11,400); Jason Day ($11,300); Bryson DeChambeau ($11,200) and Tiger Woods ($11,100).

Tiger Woods' odds on DraftKings Sportsbook are 14-1, compared to 16-1 at FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel tells us that its biggest liabilities in the outright betting market are on three higher priced players: Tommy Fleetwood (30-1), Tony Finau (40-1) and Kevin Kisner (70-1). Ten percent of all bets to win through FanDuel have been on Tiger, compared to 8.5 percent on Rory, the betting favorite (6 1/2-1).

RELATED: Why Tiger Woods hasn't won the Masters in 14 years

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

StixQ&A: Fred Ridley, Masters chairman - Golf Digest
The LoopDoc Rivers once tried to get ejected because Tiger …
The LoopMasters 2018: DraftKings launches new daily golf co…
