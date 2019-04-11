Trending
When COR Goes Wrong

Masters 2019: Bryson DeChambeau gets robbed of epic eagle by the flagstick at the 18th hole (go figure)

Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau has told us all that his mathematical equations say the flagstick being in will help you make more putts. Little did he know a flagstick would rob him of what would have been one of the most incredible eagles of his career in his opening round of the 2019 Masters.

At the par-4 18th, DeChambeau found the fairway with a 3-wood and had 196 yards left to the pin. He struck his approach shot perfectly, immediately telling caddie Tim Tucker "it looks great." It was more than great, nearly going in for an eagle if not for that pesky flagstick:

Obviously, he didn't have the option to take the flagstick out from the fairway (well, technically he does. Where's Bones when you need him?), but it's still quite ironic that the biggest flagstick-in guy on tour got robbed by the flagstick. Of course, he explained why it didn't go in to ESPN's Tom Rinaldi afterwards as only he can.

"Oh my gosh, I guess I should have pulled the flagstick," DeChambeau jokingly said while rewatching the shot for the first time. "Should have had Tim go up there and pull or tend it for me. That's alright, it was just a little to fast, the speed. My terminal velocity was too high, and unfortunately couldn't get that pin to rattle it and slow it down where it could drop half of the width of the ball in the cup."

Whatever you say bud. No, seriously, after that finish, this guy could tell us anything and we'd believe him. DeChambeau birdied six of his last seven holes, including four straight to close out a first-round six-under 66. He nearly aced 16, and then chipped in for birdie on 17 before the incredible birdie at 18:

DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are tied for the lead at the end of the opening round. If Day 1 is any indication, it's going to be an epic Masters.

