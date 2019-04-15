Masters 2019: 17 facts and figures from Tiger Woods' win at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga.— The final round of any golf tournament brings a number of facts and figures to ponder, but the Masters normally proves to be a treasure trove of such items. Here are the key statistics from the final round of the 83rd Masters:

0 : Number of times before Sunday that Tiger Woods had rallied from a deficit after three rounds to win a major professional championship. Woods started the day two strokes off the lead before shooting a 70 and winning by one over Dustin Johnson (68), Xander Schauffele (68) and Brooks Koepka (70) and by two over Jason Day (67), Webb Simpson (70), Tony Finau (72) and third-round leader Francesco Molinari (74).

1 : First career hole-in-one for Bryson DeChambeau (not only in competition, the first ace he’s had anywhere), finally breaking through at the 16th hole. The ace was the 21st in Masters history at 16, and Justin Thomas later followed with No. 22. There has been only one Masters hole-in-one at the fourth hole (by Jeff Sluman in 1992), five aces at the sixth, and three at the 12th. The hole-in-one was the culmination of a wild start to DeChambeau's round. Starting at No. 10 on Sunday, DeChambeau played his first seven holes in even par: double bogey, double bogey, birdie, par, par, birdie, eagle.

2 : Remaining major-championship venues this year where Tiger Woods has won a major. Bethpage Black, site of the PGA next month after that championship’s move in the schedule, was where Tiger won his second U.S. Open trophy, in 2002, and Pebble Beach is where he won his first U.S. Open, a 15-stroke victory in 2000. That was the start of the Tiger Slam from 2000-2001: victories in the U.S. Open, the Open Championship at St. Andrews and the PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2000, followed by a second green jacket to complete the Slam at the 2001 Masters.

4 : Bogeys for the week at the 495-yard fifth hole by Tiger Woods. The fifth was the most difficult hole for the field over 72 holes, playing to a stroke average of 4.336.

5 : Until Sunday, there had never been a Masters with five players that finished at 12 under par or better. That looked certain until Francesco's Molinari's troubles, but Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele did, matching the mark from 2015.

6 : Most Masters victories, by Jack Nicklaus, followed by Tiger Woods with five, Arnold Palmer with four, and three each for Jimmy Demaret, Sam Snead, Gary Player, Nick Faldo and Phil Mickelson.

15 : Professional major championships won by Tiger Woods, placing him three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record total. Walter Hagen won 11, Ben Hogan and Gary Player each won nine, and Tom Watson won eight.

18 : Number of Masters champions who won another major championship in the same year: Jordan Spieth, 2015 (U.S. Open); Tiger Woods, 2005 (Open Championship); Tiger Woods, 2002 (U.S. Open); Mark O’Meara, 1998 (Open Championship); Nick Faldo, 1990 (Open Championship); Tom Watson, 1977 (Open Championship); Jack Nicklaus, 1975 (PGA); Gary Player, 1974 (Open Championship); Jack Nicklaus, 1972 (U.S. Open); Jack Nicklaus, 1966 (Open Championship); Jack Nicklaus, 1963 (PGA); Arnold Palmer, 1962 (Open Championship); Arnold Palmer, 1960 (U.S. Open); Jackie Burke, 1956 (PGA); Ben Hogan, 1953 (U.S. Open, Open Championship); Ben Hogan, 1951 (U.S. Open); Sam Snead, 1949 (PGA); Craig Wood, 1941 (U.S. Open).

22 : Birdies for the week by Tiger Woods, versus nine bogeys. He had no eagles and no double bogeys, finishing at 13 under par. He played the par 5s in eight under par for the week: 4-5-5-5 at No. 2, 5-6-4-4 at No. 8, 4-5-4-4 at No. 13 and 5-4-4-4 at No. 15.

26 : New York Giants jersey with running back Saquon Barkley's number, worn during the final round by Joe LaCava, Tiger Woods’ caddie.

28 : Major championships Tiger Woods played without winning between his victory in the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines and Sunday’s win at Augusta National. During that streak, there were 14 other majors he missed because of injuries.

T-36 : Finish by low amateur Viktor Hovland, the 2018 U.S. Amateur champion who finished at three under par (72-71-71-71—285) to win by a stroke over 2019 Latin America Amateur champion Alvaro Ortiz (73-71-73-69—286). Hovland was the first amateur since Charles Coe in 1961 to shoot all four rounds at par or better. Coe finished in a tie for second that year, one stroke behind Gary Player.

43 : Age of Tiger Woods in winning his fifth Masters, adding him to the list of oldest major golf champions. Julius Boros (1968 PGA) leads the way at 48, followed by two winners at 46: Old Tom Morris (1867 Open Championship) and Jack Nicklaus (1986 Masters). Winners at 45: Jerry Barber (1961 PGA), Hale Irwin (1990 U.S. Open). Winners at 44: Lee Trevino (1984 PGA), Roberto De Vicenzo (1967 Open) and Harry Vardon (1914 Open). Winners at 43: Raymond Floyd (1986 U.S. Open), Ted Ray (1920 U.S. Open), Old Tom Morris (1864 Open), Boros (1963 U.S. Open), Ben Crenshaw (1995 Masters, Phil Mickelson (2013 Open) and Tiger Woods (2019 Masters).

58 : Greens in regulation hit by Tiger Woods to lead that category among those making the cut. Justin Thomas and Ian Poulter were next at 55, followed by Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland (54) and Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar (53).

70.71 : Tiger Woods’ scoring average in 21 final rounds at the Masters. The Sunday scores in his five wins: 69 (1997), 68 (2001), 71 (2002), 71 (2005) and 70 (2019) for an average of 69.8.

81 : Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour wins, putting him one behind Sam Snead atop the all-time list. The rest of the top 10: Nicklaus, 73; Hogan, 64; Palmer, 62; Nelson, 52; Casper, 51; Hagen, 45; Mickelson, 45; Middlecoff, 44.

85,000 : Dollars that a gambler in Las Vegas placed on Tiger Woods to win at 14-to-1 odds, with a payoff of more than $1 million.

