Trending
MLB

Martin Perez was injured by a bull. So he killed and ate it

By
3 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers v Texas Rangers
Rick Yeatts(Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

There are a litany of weird-ass baseball injuries. Ken Griffey Jr. missed time when his protective cup slipped and pinched a testicle. Marty Cordova was sidelined after burning his face on a tanning bed. Glenallen Hill crashed into a glass table after falling out of bed from a nightmare. Martin Perez's story, however, takes the cake.

In December Perez, a pitcher for the Texas Rangers, suffered a freak injury after a bull came charging at him on a ranch in Venezuela, falling and injuring his non-throwing elbow. However, although initially diagnosed as a four-to-five month rehabilitation, Perez is on track to start the season in the majors. Better yet, Perez was able to enact his justice. Might want to close your eyes, PETA.

“I killed him and I ate him,” Perez told reporters over the weekend. “It was good meat. No more bull.”

The real loser in this, aside from the deceased calf, is the first opposing batter that faces Perez. If the man has no reservation slaughtering a bull, better believe he's capable of sending a heater at your dome and feeling nothing.

WATCH: LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gambling

Tony Romo's PGA Tour debut offers up a great list of prop bets you should definitely bet on

18 minutes ago
Dodgers Die-Hard

This little Dodgers fan wants to help heal Justin Turner's boo boo

an hour ago
MLB

Martin Perez was injured by a bull. So he killed and ate it

3 hours ago
WTF

Jordan Clarkson believes dinosaurs were once pets for a giant race of humans

19 hours ago
Tall Tales

LeBron James once GAINED seven pounds during a playoff game, says new urban legend

21 hours ago
Barf City, USA

Sonic to terrorize taste buds this summer with pickle juice slushie

a day ago
R.E.S.P.E.C.T

10 etiquette tips for the clueless tournament patron

a day ago
MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers re-enacted "The Sandlot" and it's glorious

March 19, 2018
March Madness

Jordan Peele is not Jordan Poole but appreciates your kind words anyway

March 19, 2018
Monday Superlatives

We just witnessed the greatest opening weekend in March Madness history

March 19, 2018
Dominant

UConn women beat St. Francis by 88 points, cover 50.5-point spread with ease

March 17, 2018
While We're Young

The final minute of the Marshall-Wichita State game took nearly 20 minutes. Yes, really

March 16, 2018
March Madness

Coach goes peak "old man yelling at sky" by blaming March Madness loss on Millennials

March 16, 2018
Crazy Streaks

An absolutely ridiculous streak ended for Kentucky in their first-round win over Davidson

March 16, 2018
NBA

LeBron James dunked Jusuf Nurkic back to the Stone Age

March 16, 2018
Dunder Mifflin Canada

The Raptors and 'The Office' collide in this hilarious reddit parody

March 16, 2018
Changing Times

Spring training jacks up the prices, mostly because it can

March 15, 2018
Tiger Madness

Add UNC coach Roy Williams to the list of people with Tiger Woods Fever

March 15, 2018
Related
The LoopPat Perez is going to win the Grand Slam in 2018, a…
The Loop“A lot of booze" sustained Pat Perez in his time of…
The LoopPat Perez on Tiger Woods: "He knows he can't beat a…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection