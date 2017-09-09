Trending
Viral Videos

Marshawn Lynch interrupts his coach's press conference to make sure he won't get fined

By
an hour ago

Marshawn Lynch's first NFL game after coming out of retirement was a success by all measures. Lynch carried the ball 18 times for 76 yards, caught one pass for another 16 yards, and the Oakland Raiders won their opener on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Even better? Lynch avoided being fined by the league by upholding his post-game media obligation -- and he didn't even have to answer one pesky question from reporters. He also gave us arguably the funniest moment NFL moment on Sunday.

RELATED: Marshawn Lynch's golf swing is horrible

Lynch, who famously answered every question at Super Bowl media day in 2015 with some variation of "I'm just here so I won't get fined," interrupted the press conference of Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio on Sunday to make sure he was "good" to leave. Apparently, despite all the attention Lynch's NFL return received, no one from the media came by his locker to ask him any questions. Anyway, here's the clip:

An underrated part of the video is Del Rio referring to his new star running back as "Beast." Aww.

So there you go, NFL reporters. Marshawn Lynch is available for interviews after games. For three minutes. Don't be shy.

RELATED: How'd your NFL team do this week? Probably better than the Bengals...

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
21st Century Problems

Bad news! Your sex robot may one day rise up and murder you

36 minutes ago
Viral Videos

Marshawn Lynch interrupts his coach's press conference to make sure he won't get fined

an hour ago
Headscratcher

Miss America contestant's yodeling ventriloquism act will haunt your dreams

an hour ago
Must-See TV

HBO's first real trailer for Season 9 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" looks fantastic (Obviously)

an hour ago
Upsets

The new Miss America is from North Dakota(?!) -- and she went to high school with an NFL...

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys had the best sports moment of the year

3 hours ago
NFL Twitter

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Cincinnati Bengals get shut out at home on NFL's Opening...

7 hours ago
When Golf Clubs Disobey

Former NFL kicker Josh Scobee captures this hilarious video of a golfer throwing his clubs in...

17 hours ago
Boom, Roasted

Tim Tebow gets roasted by Missouri fan's sign on SEC Network preview show

September 9, 2017
Touch 'Em All

Washington Nationals center fielder hits inside-the-park grand slam

September 9, 2017
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods spotted in Rafa Nadal's box at U.S. Open, shows his loyalty to the Raiders yet...

September 8, 2017
Slip and Slide

Reliving the most mortifying athlete DM fails in Internet history

September 8, 2017
Difference Maker

NextDoor could well be the social media app that saves humanity

September 8, 2017
Defying The Odds

Antonio Cromartie defies odds, has fourth child since vasectomy (and 14th overall)

September 8, 2017
Wait, What?

Roger Goodell, who is the NFL commissioner, says he's "not a football expert"

September 7, 2017
Smooth Operators

World Long Drive champ celebrates in style, thanks his "super hot" wife

September 7, 2017
USA

Justin Thomas has some sweet-looking USA kicks thanks to Michelle Wie

September 7, 2017
Viral Videos

This high school football ref might be faster than Usain Bolt

September 6, 2017
Related
The LoopPrepare to be amazed by this NFL player's magic tri…
The LoopNFL punter pulls off nifty behind-the-back move (At…
The LoopWatch this Buffalo sportscaster savage a former Bil…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection