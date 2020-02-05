Marcus Armitage, AKA "The Bullet," petting his new golf clubs is the funniest video you'll see today

If you're not familiar with Marcus Armitage, AKA "The Bullet," you should become familiar with him as soon as you can. Some might recognize the European Tour pro from a viral video he posted to his Twitter account this past December. In the 58-second clip, which he filmed fresh off a final-round 83 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, The Bullet explains that he still loves the game "to bits," even after a bad day:

Armitage's positive outlook was a popular one on social media, with just about everyone who replied commending his great attitude. Three years earlier, Armitage went viral for a much different reason, this time after claiming his only victory on the Challenge Tour at the 2016 Foshan Open. During his post-round interview, Armitage, then 29, was overcome with emotion as he discussed his win, the fact he had earned a European Tour card, the loss of his mother when he was 14, and his dad, who was, as he put it, "struggling" at the time:

Apologies, should have posted a "grab the tissues" warning for that one. Since the Foshan Open win, Armitage has bounced back and forth between the European Tour and the Challenge Tour. He also played in the 2018 Open Championship, missing the cut in the only major start of his career. He'll get a second crack in 2020 at Royal St. George's thanks to his third-place finish in early January at the South African Open. The Bullet needed to hole this putt on the final hole to secure his spot:

Incredible. In addition to being clutch, refreshingly honest and emotional, The Bullet is also hilarious. On Tuesday, he posted video of himself sitting in his car while his new Callaways sat beside him in the passenger's seat. It's must-watch material:

Ladies, find yourself a man who will treat you the way The Bullet treats his new Mavriks. That was some serious caressing. Also, have to love The Bullet referring to himself as The Bullet. Wouldn't expect anything less. Here's another gem from a few weeks ago, in which Armitage shows off his demolition skills and calls himself "Bob The Bullet":

If you didn't immediately smash the follow button, you're doing it wrong. We all need more of The Bullet in our lives.

