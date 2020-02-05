Trending
Shiny New Toys

Marcus Armitage, AKA "The Bullet," petting his new golf clubs is the funniest video you'll see today

By
4 hours ago

If you're not familiar with Marcus Armitage, AKA "The Bullet," you should become familiar with him as soon as you can. Some might recognize the European Tour pro from a viral video he posted to his Twitter account this past December. In the 58-second clip, which he filmed fresh off a final-round 83 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, The Bullet explains that he still loves the game "to bits," even after a bad day:

Armitage's positive outlook was a popular one on social media, with just about everyone who replied commending his great attitude. Three years earlier, Armitage went viral for a much different reason, this time after claiming his only victory on the Challenge Tour at the 2016 Foshan Open. During his post-round interview, Armitage, then 29, was overcome with emotion as he discussed his win, the fact he had earned a European Tour card, the loss of his mother when he was 14, and his dad, who was, as he put it, "struggling" at the time:

Apologies, should have posted a "grab the tissues" warning for that one. Since the Foshan Open win, Armitage has bounced back and forth between the European Tour and the Challenge Tour. He also played in the 2018 Open Championship, missing the cut in the only major start of his career. He'll get a second crack in 2020 at Royal St. George's thanks to his third-place finish in early January at the South African Open. The Bullet needed to hole this putt on the final hole to secure his spot:

Incredible. In addition to being clutch, refreshingly honest and emotional, The Bullet is also hilarious. On Tuesday, he posted video of himself sitting in his car while his new Callaways sat beside him in the passenger's seat. It's must-watch material:

Ladies, find yourself a man who will treat you the way The Bullet treats his new Mavriks. That was some serious caressing. Also, have to love The Bullet referring to himself as The Bullet. Wouldn't expect anything less. Here's another gem from a few weeks ago, in which Armitage shows off his demolition skills and calls himself "Bob The Bullet":

If you didn't immediately smash the follow button, you're doing it wrong. We all need more of The Bullet in our lives.

RELATED: Justin Harding rips Euro Tour after pairing with notoriously slow player

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Utter Chaos

Quick update on the Chiefs parade: there's already been a police chase and a man fell out of a...

25 minutes ago
That Frickin' Twitter

Tom Izzo has his Mike Gundy moment, rips haters on "that frickin' Twitter"

4 hours ago
Shiny New Toys

Marcus Armitage, AKA "The Bullet," petting his new golf clubs is the funniest video you'll see...

4 hours ago
Mean Wristers

The video of Alex Ovechkin almost killing his own goalie with a wrist shot is terrifying

21 hours ago
Bud Lattes

Travis Kelce chugs Bud Light (the GOAT of all light beers) off Lombardi Trophy

a day ago
Killer Instinct

Apparently Tony Romo dumped Jessica Simpson by email the night before her birthday, is coldest...

a day ago
The Grind

Patrick Mahomes' sweet golf swing, Pat Perez's sick shoe collection, and what it's like to Jim...

a day ago
Lol, Knicks

Knicks targeting Masai Ujiri, who once told a crowd "Please clap after this: I hate the...

February 4, 2020
Betting Preview

How to win (and probably lose) some money betting on the 2020 Oscars

February 4, 2020
Dorian Gray

Grandmother watching the Super Bowl discovers Jimmy Garoppolo's spooky 1950s doppelgänger

February 4, 2020
The salad is not what it seems

Charles Barkley continues war on vegetables with elaborate kale conspiracy theory

February 3, 2020
Pretty fly for a . . .

Whatever you do, don't laugh at Pat Connaughton in the Dunk Contest

February 3, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Sofia Kenin is the young American gun nobody saw coming

February 3, 2020
Football Nerdery

The Chiefs ran a play from the 1948 Rose Bowl on Sunday, according to Eric Bieniemy

February 3, 2020
Just Desserts

Andy Reid celebrates Super Bowl LIV with "trophy wife" and cheeseburger, is an absolute king

February 3, 2020
Gambling

Someone just put an insane amount of money on a Super Bowl prop bet

January 31, 2020
Tour Tales

A "hungover" David Feherty once got one of the oddest penalties in PGA Tour history

January 30, 2020
Mmmm, China Food

Of course Andy Reid compared having nine grandchildren to eating Chinese food

January 30, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson says he'd turn down a U.S. Open spec…
The LoopQuick update on the Chiefs parade: there's already …
Golf News & ToursA decade ago, Pebble Beach produced two of the most…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved