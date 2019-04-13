Manny Machado reminded the world just how ridiculously easy baseball is for him with this effortless throw

Say what you want about Manny Machado: he's lazy, he's arrogant, he doesn't hustle, he's overrated, he's dirty, etc. etc. While you could debate all of those points 'til the cows come home, there is no debating this -- he makes the game of baseball look completely effortless.

Case in point, this absolutely ridiculous throw from third base on Friday night in the San Diego Padres' road game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On a tough ground ball down the line, Machado made a backhanded stab to his right with the glove and then flicked this mesmerizing toss over to first to EASILY get the out. Good luck not watching this for the rest of the day:

Seriously, can you make something extremely hard look that much easier? We think not. Check out Machado's face as he's launches the ball. Does this look like the face of a man that is even slightly concerned by the degree of difficulty on this play?

Does anyone know any hard games for Manny? Good lord what a throw. And how good is the reaction from pitcher Adam Warren?

All you can do is laugh. Glad Brian Cashman didn't feel like forking over enough $$$ to get this guy in the Bronx (I'm not bitter). Oh, Machado also hit his fourth homer of the year in this game, one the Padres won 2-1 to move to 10-5 on the year, currently good enough for first place in the NL West.