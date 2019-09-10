Man reportedly terrorized Donald Trump's golf club and Taylor Swift's mansion in the span of a week

In what will likely be the oddest bit of golf news you'll read all week, a New Jersey man was arrested Tuesday for causing damage twice in the span of a week at Donald Trump's Bedminster club , just days after breaking into Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island.

Richard J. McEwan, 26, of Milford, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief before being released with a pending future court date, according to an NJ.com report . The report states that McEwan drove his car through the gates and onto the golf course (both New Jersey courses, the Old and the New, are ranked in Golf Digest's Best in State ranking ), off the 11th and 13th holes. The report is unclear as to which course McEwan damaged, and it's also unclear whether the man drove his car onto the greens or the fairway. Nonetheless, the police report states that the man caused more than $20,000 of damage to the course by driving his blue Ford onto Trump's property on Sept. 3 and Sept. 8. Police were able to track McEwan's license plate number, which led to his arrest on Tuesday.

RELATED: A ranking of Donald Trump's best golf courses

McEwan also faces charges for breaking into Taylor Swift's mansion in Westerly, R.I., where he apparently scaled the wall to break into the star musician's home. Swift was not home at the time. And Trump was also not at his Bedminster club either time McEwan got into the gates and did donuts with his Ford, as the report states.

RELATED: It turns out Donald Trump's handicap scores have been hacked

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS