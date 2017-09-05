News32 minutes ago

Man makes ace on same hole where he suffered heart attack a year before

Golf is not known for paying its debts, but the sport owed Dan Lennon big time.

Last October, Lennon, a resident of Rockville Centre on Long Island, was on Rockville Links Club's 17th hole when he collapsed. Lennon was suffering a heart attack, and the situation was dire, as no one in Lennon's group knew CPR.

“He was out, not breathing, no heartbeat, he was dead,” said Rod McWalters, who was playing nearby, to CBS New York.

Luckily for Lennon, McWalters was trained in cardiac resuscitation, and a caddie, Kevin Flynn, raced to retrieve a defibrillator. Because of their actions, the 66-year-old Lennon didn't lose his life.

That alone is a miracle. What happened next borders on the supernatural.

Lennon, back on his feet a year later, returned to Rockville Links. On the 17th, the very hole he cheated death, Lennon made an ace.

And Lennon's caddie for his hole-in-one? Flynn, one of those responsible for saving his life.

"It's an awful lot of coincidences, but the good Lord was smiling," Lennon told Long Island News 12. "I never really liked the hole, but now I like it a lot more."

That, my friends, could be the understatement of the season.

