Trending
Power Couples

Mamiko Higa, solo leader of the U.S. Women's Open, might not even be the best athlete in her own family

By
4 hours ago
Mamiko Higa
Streeter Lecka

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Japan's Mamiko Higa has a chance to make some history at this week's U.S. Women's Open, in addition to the history she's already made. On Thursday, she carded the lowest round ever by a player making her U.S. Women's Open debut, a bogey-free 65 that gave her the solo lead. She backed it up Friday by grinding out an even-par 71 and retaining her solo lead by one stroke over Jessica Korda. Were she to go on to win this weekend at Country Club of Charleston, she'd be just the second major championship winner from Japan in LPGA history, the first being Hisako Higuchi at the 1977 LPGA Championship (now known as the KPMG Women's PGA). No male player from Japan has ever won a major.

And yet, a victory for Higa may still not be enough to earn the crown as best athlete in her own family.

RELATED: Jessica Korda makes strong case for why she should have won the season-long bet with her sister Nelly last year

That's because Higa, 25, is married to world-class sumo wrestler Ikioi Shōta. Well, depending on what you read, the two are either married or engaged. Their story first came to light last summer, when Higa was in contention at the Ricoh Women's British Open. Shōta was in the gallery that week at Royal Lytham and St. Annes in England, and they were reportedly set to be married last fall on their shared birthday of Oct. 11. They first met at one of Shōta's matches in 2015, and he later bought her a $100,000 engagement ring:

Higa, who wound up finishing in a tie for fourth at the Women's British Open, is back in contention at a major championship once again in Charleston. On Thursday, following her stellar 65, she was asked about her husband and whether or not he was here this week. "I just communicate with him just as usual," Higa said through a translator. "Nothing special. Just chatting every day."

Many reports still have the pair as engaged rather than married, though Higa did not correct the reporter who referred to Shōta as her husband. Whichever it is, it's safe to call them one of the best literal power couples in all of professional sports (Shōta checks in at 6-foot-4, 380 pounds). Judging by the Japanese media coverage Higa has received this week, it's clear they are one of the biggest celebrity couples in their country. A win for Higa would only garner more attention for the duo, and it may even make her the most well-known athlete in the family.

RELATED: Watch the insane lightning bolt that struck a tree off the 18th hole at the U.S. Women's Open

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Power Couples

Mamiko Higa, solo leader of the U.S. Women's Open, might not even be the best athlete in her...

4 hours ago
Bold Strategy, Cotton

Soon-to-be top pick in MLB Draft gets intentionally walked with bases loaded, must be the next...

6 hours ago
Random Daggers

New Balance trolls Warriors fans with fantastic Kawhi Leonard billboard on Oakland highway

May 31, 2019
Whatever Floats Your Boat

Robin Lopez turns Mean Tweets into hilarious (and very NSFW) sexual revelation

May 31, 2019
You're All Winners

Disgruntled baby boomers dealt huge blow as National Spelling Bee crowns 8 co-champs

May 31, 2019
Superstitions

LPGA pro hopes eating Subway every day at this week's U.S. Women's Open will be her lucky...

May 30, 2019
Hot Takes

Broadcaster, upset that Derek Dietrich is having fun bashing dingers, says Dietrich's dead be...

May 30, 2019
When You Gotta Go...

Carl Gunnarsson asks coach for "one more chance" at urinal before scoring Stanley Cup Final...

May 30, 2019
Helloooo Newman

Newman throws out first pitch at Mets-Dodgers game, Mets choke away five-run lead

May 30, 2019
Gambling

Here are 15 Drake-related NBA Finals prop bets you can actually make

May 29, 2019
Boyz of Summer

Shirtless Tom Brady asks #SB2K crew for swing advice, is already in full summer mode

May 29, 2019
Random Daggers

Jeopardy legends James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings exchange savage Twitter barbs

May 29, 2019
Viral Videos

Tiger Woods juuuust missed hole-in-one while playing Memorial pro-am with Peyton Manning

May 29, 2019
Rich Guy Stuff

Odell Beckham Jr. immortalizes "The Catch" with Rolls-Royce hood ornament

May 29, 2019
Fails

This is it, this is the worst first pitch in Major League Baseball history

May 29, 2019
Bow chicka wow wow

Pat Shurmur keeps Giants' offseason rolling with Hall-of-Fame Freudian slip

May 28, 2019
Tiger Woods Foundation

Man bids $75,000 at Tiger Jam to caddie for Tiger Woods in a pro-am

May 28, 2019
Huzzah!

Harvard baseball has most Harvard reaction to making first College World Series in 14 years

May 28, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods posts a two-under par 70, 'the highest …
Golf News & ToursIn a span of six hours, Maria Fassi makes U.S. Wome…
The LoopMamiko Higa, solo leader of the U.S. Women's Open, …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection