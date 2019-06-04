Play Your Best | Gimme One Thingan hour ago

Don't fear downhill, left-to-right putts

By
Johnny Farrell
Photo by Peter Stackpole/Getty Images

You took care of what you thought was the hard part. You split the fairway with your best drive of the day and managed to hit the green in regulation—with a 4-iron no less! Your reward? Your ball is now above the hole, and there appears to be a pronounced left-to-right break for the ensuing putt. For many golfers, this turns a birdie opportunity into a tap-and-hope scenario. They either get scared and try to cozy the ball to the cup—but wind up short and now face another tricky downhiller—or they put too much pace on it but fail to play enough break. The ball races by the cup on the low side and sets up a likely three-putt.

If this sounds all-too familiar, let's try something different. First, ask yourself at what speed do you see the ball going in. If you're seeing it pouring into the back of the cup, you might want to think again—you're making your target smaller. Test this out: On a practice green, find a downhill, left-to-right lie and practice hitting three putts at three speeds—the first so the ball dies at the cup; the second with enough speed to get it about a foot past the cup if you miss; and the third so it would roll two or three feet past. You'll start to see how adding more speed to the putt changes the break and makes it much harder to avoid a lip-out, even when you get the read right.

Now comes the part where I give you one thought when you have this putt: maximum break, minimum speed. That's how to handle these suckers. Oh, and one more thing: Stop paying attention to the cup. Instead, focus on that spot where you think the ball will begin to turn toward the cup—the aim point. It's always great when one of these sliders drop, but they usually won't if you peek too soon.

MATT KILLEN is a Golf Digest Best Young Teacher. He works with tour pros Justin Thomas, J.B. Holmes and Jessica Korda.

-- with Ron Kaspriske

Trending Now
Related
Golf InstructionDon't fear downhill, left-to-right putts - Golf Dig…
Golf News & Tours2019 RBC Canadian Open tee times, viewer's guide - …
Golf News & Tours8 women on the obstacles they've faced, and overcom…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection