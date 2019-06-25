Lululemon and Lydia Ko: The star discusses her new partnership with the athletic and leisure wear brand

Lululemon isn't technically a golf clothing company, but one of the best female golfers in the world is now wearing their gear on the course. Lydia Ko is a Lululemon elite ambassador .

Though Lululemon doesn't have a 'golf' section on its website, Ko, who does yoga, says the fit makes more sense than you'd think.

"They're all about being mindful," Ko said of Lululemon. "I think that really plays into golf. It's not just a physical aspect but it's mental as well."

Ko's partnership contributes to the larger athletic trend in golf apparel. Fabrics are more performance-based than ever, and you can find ways to wear athletic gear you're comfortable in on the golf course. Just because a piece of athletic clothing you love isn't labeled golf clothing, doesn't mean you can't wear it on the course.

"It's great for golf," said Ko of Lululemon's support, "and for people who may not know a lot about golf but are huge yoga fans, maybe they could get into golf. I think the two play well together."

Here are some of the Lululemon outfits Ko has worn on-course lately—and how you can buy each piece.

Pinterest Star Tribune via Getty Images

Shop Lydia Ko's Lululemon looks from the first round of the Women's PGA Championship:

Top: Breeze By Long Sleeve Squad | BUY NOW: $78

Pants: On the Fly Jogger| BUY NOW: $118

Polo: Players Pro Form Polo | BUY NOW: $68

Pinterest Icon Sportswire

Shop Lydia Ko's Lululemon look from the third round of the Women's PGA Championship:

Top: Breeze By Long Sleeve Squad | BUY NOW: $78

Pants: On the Fly Jogger| BUY NOW: $118

Polo: Swiftly Speed Polo | BUY NOW: $74

Pinterest Stacy Revere

Shop Lydia Ko's Lululemon look from the first round of the Women's U.S. Open:

Top: For a similar look try Stripe In Stride Long Sleeve | BUY NOW: $88

Shorts: Spring Break Away Short | BUY NOW: $58

Shop Lydia Ko's Lululemon look from the Instagram announcement:

Top: Breeze By Short Sleeve Squad | BUY NOW: $68

Skirt: Play Off The Pleats Skirt | BUY NOW: $68