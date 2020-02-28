LPGA major winner bests handful of men at New Zealand Open, but misses cut

Pernilla Lindberg said her goal was to beat "just one man" at the New Zealand Open. Mission accomplished.

After stumbling to a nine-over 90 in Round 1 of the men's tournament, Lindberg—the first woman to compete in the 101-year-old event, bounced back on Friday with a two-over 73. Though she still missed the cut, she did manage to finish ahead of four competitors in the 156-player field.

Lindberg is an 11-year veteran on the LPGA, and won the 2018 ANA Inspiration, but injuries have dropped her to 178th in the Rolex World Ranking. The Swede was playing on a sponsor's invite, asked to play after organizers discovered she would already be in Queenstown to celebrate the one-year anniversary to her husband.

''I was going to be here anyway and it is my favorite country,'' Lindberg said. ''I couldn't say no. Any chance to tee it up at these beautiful courses I could not say no.''

Tournament director Michael Glading said Lindberg's presence was a chance to introduce "new ideas" to the event.

"The fact that Pernilla is happy to come and compete in what is traditionally a men's event makes this a very special addition to the tournament," Glading said.

Co-sanctioned event by the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour, Korean teenager Joo-hyung Kim holds a one-shot lead at the tournament midpoint.