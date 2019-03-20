LPGA34 minutes ago

LPGA launches new, empowering marketing campaign

By
LPGA LOTTE Championship - Final Round
Harry HowKAPOLEI, HI - APRIL 14: Brooke Henderson of Canada hits driver on the fifth tee during the fourth round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship at the Ko Olina Golf Club on April 14, 2018 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The LPGA is enjoying a time of growth. Purses are bigger than ever, and more companies are partnering with the LPGA than at any other time in the tour's history. It was in part looking at why this is that led the LPGA to its new campaign, Drive On.

In a press release, the tour says that sponsors "see our athletes as positive, visible leaders and role models who represent the important values of diversity, authenticity, a commitment to excellence and fierce determination. And they appreciate our nearly 70-year track record of “driving on” to break barriers and provide opportunities for women."

To launch the campaign, the LPGA released a video, featuring Brooke Henderson, So Yeon Ryu, Lizette Salas, Anna Nordqvist and Mo Martin.

Loading

View on Instagram

The campaign itself is about more than the LPGA or golf, it's about empowering people of all ages and genders to pursue what they are passionate about, regardless of what others may think of them. As the tour explains in its press release, "Drive On isn’t just about golf and it isn’t just about women. For girls and boys, women and men. It’s about the fire that burns inside you when you discover your passion. It’s about the motivating power of big dreams and the resolve to defy convention and stereotypes. It’s about finding the vision to see beyond what has already been done and to believe something greater is possible."

As the tour is playing the Founder's Cup this week, an event that honors the 13 founders of the LPGA, now is as good of a time as any for the tour to celebrate passion and commitment to a dream.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursAi Miyazato, former World No.1, announces retiremen…
Golf News & ToursLPGA announces new team event for 2019 - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursAnother new No. 1 in women's golf as So Yeon Ryu ta…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection