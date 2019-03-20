LPGA launches new, empowering marketing campaign

The LPGA is enjoying a time of growth. Purses are bigger than ever, and more companies are partnering with the LPGA than at any other time in the tour's history. It was in part looking at why this is that led the LPGA to its new campaign, Drive On.

In a press release, the tour says that sponsors "see our athletes as positive, visible leaders and role models who represent the important values of diversity, authenticity, a commitment to excellence and fierce determination. And they appreciate our nearly 70-year track record of “driving on” to break barriers and provide opportunities for women."

To launch the campaign, the LPGA released a video, featuring Brooke Henderson, So Yeon Ryu, Lizette Salas, Anna Nordqvist and Mo Martin.

The campaign itself is about more than the LPGA or golf, it's about empowering people of all ages and genders to pursue what they are passionate about, regardless of what others may think of them. As the tour explains in its press release, "Drive On isn’t just about golf and it isn’t just about women. For girls and boys, women and men. It’s about the fire that burns inside you when you discover your passion. It’s about the motivating power of big dreams and the resolve to defy convention and stereotypes. It’s about finding the vision to see beyond what has already been done and to believe something greater is possible."

As the tour is playing the Founder's Cup this week, an event that honors the 13 founders of the LPGA, now is as good of a time as any for the tour to celebrate passion and commitment to a dream.