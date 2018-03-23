Trending
2018 March Madness

Loyola-Chicago’s 98-year-old adorable team captain Sister Jean continues to win March Madness

31 minutes ago

Loyola-Chicago continued their improbable run through the South region on Thursday night, taking down Nevada in a close game to ensure a berth as an 11th-seed in the Elite Eight.

The Ramblers' Cinderella story is the type that makes the NCAA Tournament so much fun to follow. The program hasn't been this far in March Madness since its championship in 1963. Heck, Loyola-Chicago hadn't even made the tournament in 33 years.

And as the Ramblers continue to survive and advance, it has put more of a spotlight on their 98-year-old team captain, Sister Jean, who has been the team chaplain since 1994. And in the past couple of weeks, she has become quite the celebrity. Sister Jean has appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America," NBC's "Access," and according to ESPN's Darren Rovell, she has been tweeted about more than anybody else—player, or otherwise, during March Madness. That's celebrity status.

So it's no surprise Sister Jean stole the show again on Thursday evening, grinning ear to ear as she discussed in interviews how proud she is about her team. Even if she didn't pick her own Ramblers' squad to make it this far in her own bracket.

Sister Jean was the No. 1 trending term on Twitter after the latest Loyola-Chicago upset. How could you not smile watching her stardom continue to grow?

RELATED: Loyola-Chicago continues to build on its improbable Cinderella story

Word is that Sister Jean, who lives in a freshman dormitory on the Chicago campus, sends an email to the team after every game. She'll have at least one more email to end as the Ramblers' locked up a Saturday match-up to send the program to the Final Four in San Antonio. And America will continue to appreciate the 98-year-old's star power.

