A week removed from the opening tee shot in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the 72 competitors in the field now have a glimpse of what they’re playing for.

World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez along with ANWA participants Sierra Brooks and Maria Fassi helped unveil the bowl that will be handed to the winner on April 6 during an appearance on the “Today Show” on Wednesday morning. It was part of a New York City media tour to help promote the new tournament.

The bowl was designed in collaboration with Tiffany & Co., and made from spun sterling silver and a 24K yellow gold vermeil. Among the design accents are the event’s logo and the namesake flowers for each hole at Augusta National.

“The women’s game has developed in so many meaningful ways since I began playing and this championship marks another significant milestone that will help inspire interest and grow the game,” Lopez said. “It’s truly exciting to see these young women take the stage in one of golf’s most iconic settings, and I look forward to supporting the event.”

Lopez will have a first-hand look at the tournament as she, along with Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa and Se Ri Pak have been invited to help celebrate the launch of the championship. The foursome will be featured guests at a players-only function on April 5 and will take part in a special first-tee ceremony to begin the event’s final round on April 6.

The competition kicks off with 36 holes at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Ga., on April 3 and 4. The field will then be cut to the low 30 players, and the final 18 holes will be contested at Augusta National. However, to insure everyone in the field got to play Augusta National, all competitors will get play an official practice round on the course on April 5 ahead of the closing 18 holes on April 6, which will be televised on NBC.