Lee Westwood has a terrific response to young players asking him, "What was it like in the 90s?"

Most professional golfers hate getting old. It usually takes more time to warm up, there's usually less time in between trips to the port-a-potty, and yes, you usually start playing worse. But that's not the case with Lee Westwood .

Well, we're not sure about those first two issues, but he's certainly still got plenty of game as evidenced by his recent European Tour win and an opening 67 at the Honda Classic on Thursday that had him one off the 18-hole lead. After, he explained how much he's enjoying being one of the old heads out on tour as he nears his 47th birthday in April. Check out this funny exchange about his funny exchanges with younger players on the course that have become common.

Q. What motivates you?

LEE WESTWOOD: Just love playing golf. I love competing. I love being out here, being asked questions about it; what was it like in the '90s. (Laughter.)

Q. What do you tell them?

LEE WESTWOOD: It's just great fun out here. I say, "ask your parents."

I just love being -- I get paid to play great golf courses with the best players in the world, and I love doing it. I don't really need much more motivation than that.

Moments later, Westwood was asked, "what's the best question you've gotten about the '90s so far?"

"No, there's some strange things that maybe we sort of do a double check," Westwood responded. "Like they'll say, how long have you been out here, and I say, this is my 28th season, and they'll be like, oh, right, and then I look at them, and I can see that they're thinking, I'm only 24. Or when did you turn pro, 1993. How old are you? Oh, yeah, same age as my dad. That's always a good one. I like that one. I just put a bit extra into the next drive and try it knock it past them."

Good for you, Lee, and keep it up. So far, the strategy seems to be working quite nicely.

