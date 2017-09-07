Milestone Momentan hour ago

Lee Westwood celebrates 500th European Tour start with cake, champagne and some mild mocking from his pals

By

Ahead of making his 500th career start on the European Tour, Lee Westwood talked about how he thought it was realistic that he could celebrate in style by winning his 24th career title at this week’s Omega European Masters. A one-over 73 in the first round at Switzerland’s Crans-sur-Sierre G.C. will make that task a wee bit tougher, but there were plenty of well-wishes heaped upon the 44-year-old Englishman on Thursday.

Cake and champagne on the first tee seemed only appropriate, as did the way a few of his pals helped mark the occasion. And when we say “mark,” we mean exploit the moment by surfacing pictures of Westwood at his own expense.

Indeed, Westwood has always had dry sense of humor, so it only seemed natural for others to turn the tables on him.

RELATED: Fans serenade Thomas Bjorn as he celebrates 500th Euro Tour start

