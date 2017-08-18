News & Tours6 hours ago

Laura Davies to become first woman to compete in senior tour event

By
Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open - Day One
Mark RunnaclesTROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 27: Laura Davies of England plays her tee shot to the 12th hole during the first day of the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 27, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Laura Davies has over 80 professional victories in his distinguished career, including four major championships. Though she hasn't found the winner's circle in quite some time, the 53-year-old is about to add another accomplishment to her mantle.

Davis is set to become the first woman to compete in a men's senior tour event, accepting an invitation to next year's Shipco Masters.

"My golfing career has been played in parallel with a number of players who are currently on the Senior Tour," said Davies in a statement. "I'm really looking forward to testing my wits against them."

The competition, part of the European Senior Tour, is set for June in Denmark at Denmark's Simon's Golf Club.

"Dame Laura's participation in this event is an honor for the European Senior Tour," said David MacLaren, head of the circuit. "She has been one of my golfing heroes since 1996 and this is another example of the European Tour and European Senior Tour being prepared to innovate and look to attract a wider audience to the game of golf."

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Rory McIlroy will play in FedEx Cup Playoffs despite hinting he was not fully healthy at PGA Championship

Golf News & Tours

Lexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr come up clutch on the 18th in opening Solheim Cup match

Golf News & Tours

Johnson Wagner plays Sedgefield's two par-5s in five under at Wyndham Championship

Related
Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy will play in FedEx Cup Playoffs despit…
Golf News & ToursLexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr come up clutch on th…
Golf News & ToursJohnson Wagner plays Sedgefield's two par-5s in…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection