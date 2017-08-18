Laura Davies to become first woman to compete in senior tour event

Laura Davies has over 80 professional victories in his distinguished career, including four major championships. Though she hasn't found the winner's circle in quite some time, the 53-year-old is about to add another accomplishment to her mantle.

Davis is set to become the first woman to compete in a men's senior tour event, accepting an invitation to next year's Shipco Masters.

"My golfing career has been played in parallel with a number of players who are currently on the Senior Tour," said Davies in a statement. "I'm really looking forward to testing my wits against them."

The competition, part of the European Senior Tour, is set for June in Denmark at Denmark's Simon's Golf Club.

"Dame Laura's participation in this event is an honor for the European Senior Tour," said David MacLaren, head of the circuit. "She has been one of my golfing heroes since 1996 and this is another example of the European Tour and European Senior Tour being prepared to innovate and look to attract a wider audience to the game of golf."

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS