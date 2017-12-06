Las Vegas Golden Knights goal lamp guy is still learning how goals work

Based on the first 27 games of the season, including an incredible opening night at T-Mobile Arena , the Las Vegas Golden Knights have been a resounding success. The team is currently in second place in the Pacific Division, just four points back of the LA Kings. The fans have been phenomenal, and the way the team has looked so far, could be rewarded with a pretty fun playoff atmosphere come April. However, they still have much to learn, and that includes their goal lamp guy.

On Tuesday night, the crowd was into it early when the Knights and the visiting Anaheim Ducks took the ice. Less than two minutes in, Vegas flew into the Ducks zone on an odd-man rush, and right-winger Alex Tuch appeared to score a quick goal to grab the lead. But he was robbed by Ducks goalie John Gibson on an incredible glove save. The entire arena thought it was a goal, and the goal lamp operator did them no favors:

Not only did he light the lamp and sound the horn, but he did it about three seconds after the glove-save-and-a-beauty, only further confusing the fans in attendance. The potential goal in question was not even close, but the fans sounded like they continued to celebrate anyway. Vegas, baby. Even when you lose, you still win (this is not the saying at all).