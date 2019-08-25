A Golf Problem2 hours ago

Lanny Wadkins, bless him, continues his assault on slow play, this time Stephen Leaney his victim

By
American Family Insurance Championship - Final Round
Steve DykesStephen Leaney was called out by Golf Channel's Lanny Wadkins for being unprepared to play a shot. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Lanny Wadkins, in Golf Channel’s telecast of the Boeing Classic on Sunday, again made a case that he should be golf’s slow-play czar for his inability to restrain himself when witnessing flagrant violations.

Once one of the game’s quickest players, Wadkins obviously got fed up with the time Stephen Leaney was taking to play his tee shot at the par-3 13th of the PGA Tour Champions event at TPC at Snoqualmie Ridge outside Seattle.

The batting order on the tee was Ken Duke leading off, followed by a renowned slow player, Bernhard Langer. Leaney was third to hit and when it was his turn he clearly wasn’t ready. Thirty seconds or so passed as Leaney continued to discuss yardage and the shot with his caddie. Finally, Wadkins chimed in.

“You know, Arron [Oberholser], we’re talking about slow play and I’m sitting here looking at this and he’s the third guy to hit. The other two guys have already hit. Why is there so much issue right now? Langer is not fast. Shouldn’t he [Leaney] have gotten all this stuff done?”

RELATED: Stricter rules and a little public shaming will go a long way to address slow play

“Lanny, you’re preaching to the choir,” Oberholser, himself a quick player, said. While Leaney and his caddie continued their deliberations, Golf Channel cut to another player at another hole. When it returned to Leaney, finally ready to play, more than a minute, 20 seconds had passed.

Three years ago, working the John Deere Classic for Golf Channel, Wadkins went after Keegan Bradley for his pre-shot gyrations.

Then in January of 2018, there was this:

