Lane Kiffin recalls getting fired from USC on the tarmac with perfect self-own during introductory press conference

It hasn't even been 24 hours, and somehow Lane Kiffin has already become an instant legend at Ole Miss. The Lane Train is operating at FULL SPEED. Hop on while you can.

In case you missed it, Kiffin's plane touched down in Oxford on Sunday night, and the Rebels' new head coach literally began shaking hands and kissing babies at the airport. The father of one of those babies even told Kiffin to "getchu a burner phone" in what could go down as the most SEC moment of the decade:

The festivities were just getting started. On Monday, Ole Miss introduced Kiffin as the new head man, an event complete with half-priced beer. Did we mention it was a Monday? And that it was at 1 p.m.?

Nothing says SEC like getting a little buzz on while watching a football coach field some questions from the media, am I right?

Speaking of questions, Kiffin was asked about the fan reception at the airport, and if he ever thought he'd be kissing and hugging babies on the tarmac. His answer could not have been more perfect:

So good. For those of you not up on your college football coach firings history, Kiffin was infamously sacked from USC on the tarmac following a 62-41 loss at Arizona State in 2013. So yeah, the whole kissing babies and "getchu a burner phone" dad experience was a much more pleasant one.

If this is not the top college football meme in 2020, we've failed as a nation: