Knicks legend Walt 'Clyde' Frazier is now randomly talking about cereal on the broadcast

Last summer, during a particularly bad stretch of baseball by the New York Mets, we noted how miserable the SNY broadcast team sounded. Pitcher Steven Matz had just left a game with the latest random ailment to one of the franchise's best players (a common occurrence in Mets land), and play-by-play man Gary Cohen was officially at a loss for words.

RELATED: Spiraling Knicks homer selling fandom for $1,973 on eBay

It says a lot about the state of New York sports right now that the Knicks have reached a similar point this winter, and it's taking a toll on their broadcast team as well. Just before halftime of the Knicks' tilt with the also-tanking Cleveland Cavaliers, legendary Knick and color commentator Walt "Clyde" Frazier was going through his normal rhyming routine to describe whatever play had just happened. Then, he randomly asked play-by-play man Mike Breen what his favorite cereal was, which tells you all you need to know about that current state of the Knicks. Cereal is more interesting:

After Breen understandably asked why Clyde asked him that, Frazier claimed it was because he said "toasties." Normally he says "posting and toasting" when a big man posts up down low and scores, but this time he said "post toasties," which is an actual cereal that Clyde says was his favorite. But then he blurted out "Kellogg's," a company that makes about a billion different cereals. Which is it Clyde?!

Clearly, he's mixed up, so we're going to have to assume this is what he's talking about:

Post Toasties, with bananas. Not my cup of tea, but anything Clyde likes must be cool. Breen, on the other hand, knows good cereal. Cap'N Crunch is the GOAT. This is what Knicks basketball has resorted us all to... cereal discussion. Not mad about it. The Knicks lost, by the way, putting them a full two games worse than the Cavs, thus getting that much closer to Zion Williamson. If they get the No. 1 pick, we'll all be crunching and munching on some Post Toasties and popping champagne.

RELATED: There is no more hopeless franchise in sports than the New York Knicks