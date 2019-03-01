Trending
Crunching And Munching

Knicks legend Walt 'Clyde' Frazier is now randomly talking about cereal on the broadcast

By
an hour ago
Walt Frazier, Mike Breen
Rocky Widner

Last summer, during a particularly bad stretch of baseball by the New York Mets, we noted how miserable the SNY broadcast team sounded. Pitcher Steven Matz had just left a game with the latest random ailment to one of the franchise's best players (a common occurrence in Mets land), and play-by-play man Gary Cohen was officially at a loss for words.

RELATED: Spiraling Knicks homer selling fandom for $1,973 on eBay

It says a lot about the state of New York sports right now that the Knicks have reached a similar point this winter, and it's taking a toll on their broadcast team as well. Just before halftime of the Knicks' tilt with the also-tanking Cleveland Cavaliers, legendary Knick and color commentator Walt "Clyde" Frazier was going through his normal rhyming routine to describe whatever play had just happened. Then, he randomly asked play-by-play man Mike Breen what his favorite cereal was, which tells you all you need to know about that current state of the Knicks. Cereal is more interesting:

After Breen understandably asked why Clyde asked him that, Frazier claimed it was because he said "toasties." Normally he says "posting and toasting" when a big man posts up down low and scores, but this time he said "post toasties," which is an actual cereal that Clyde says was his favorite. But then he blurted out "Kellogg's," a company that makes about a billion different cereals. Which is it Clyde?!

Clearly, he's mixed up, so we're going to have to assume this is what he's talking about:

Post Toasties, with bananas. Not my cup of tea, but anything Clyde likes must be cool. Breen, on the other hand, knows good cereal. Cap'N Crunch is the GOAT. This is what Knicks basketball has resorted us all to... cereal discussion. Not mad about it. The Knicks lost, by the way, putting them a full two games worse than the Cavs, thus getting that much closer to Zion Williamson. If they get the No. 1 pick, we'll all be crunching and munching on some Post Toasties and popping champagne.

RELATED: There is no more hopeless franchise in sports than the New York Knicks

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Fails

New York man tries the old fake kidnapping trick to avoid Super Bowl gambling loss

15 minutes ago
Rants

Former Golf Channel host Peter Kessler is a huge fan of Peter Kessler, less so of Jack...

an hour ago
Crunching And Munching

Knicks legend Walt 'Clyde' Frazier is now randomly talking about cereal on the broadcast

an hour ago
Tr91tor

Islanders fans throw John Tavares the most brutal homecoming in sports history

an hour ago
Peak Philly

No one has ever done a quicker 180 than this Philly sports broadcaster did on Bryce Harper

19 hours ago
Hidden Talents

Jon Rahm and his fiancée submit their NFL Combine film, sadly, won't get drafted

20 hours ago
Rules, Man

Rickie Fowler trolls new drop rules with game-changing technique at Honda Classic

21 hours ago
Light The Lamp

In the least surprising news ever, Jaromir Jagr is still an absolute SNIPE show at the age of...

21 hours ago
Funemployed

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy really, really hates referees, high school basketball...

February 28, 2019
Top Chef: Mets Edition

Brandon Nimmo gives himself food poisoning trying to cook chicken, is a Met to the core

February 28, 2019
Surprising Legends

The best 3-point shooter in the world might be this pop-a-shot national champ

February 28, 2019
NBA

Rajon Rondo does A+ Craig Kimbrel impression, nearly takes JaVale McGee's head off with...

February 28, 2019
Courses
February 27, 2019
Drink Up
February 27, 2019
Beer League Heroes

This goalie who purposely snapped an opponent's stick in half should be banned from life

February 27, 2019
College Football

The odds for the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner are out, and it's Tua, Trevor and ... Jalen?

February 27, 2019
Life Lessons

Young NBA fan learns quickly that you do NOT mess with Russell Westbrook

February 27, 2019
NBA

Clippers broadcast jokes that Robert "Tractor" Traylor is playing in Over-40 YMCA league, that...

February 27, 2019
Related
The LoopGolden Globe winner Regina King narrowly avoids bei…
The LoopEnes Kanter finally sees action, kisses MSG floor a…
The LoopSpiraling Knicks homer selling fandom for $1,973 on…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection