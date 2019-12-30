Trending
Monday Superlatives

Kill replay, kill robots: Bad calls are better than bad technology

By
an hour ago
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State
Ralph Freso

A day later, it's hard to stop thinking about this play:

It happened in the third quarter of the Ohio State-Clemson national semifinal, with the Buckeyes down 21-16, and the call on the field was that the Clemson receiver caught the ball, fumbled it, and Ohio State scored a touchdown after the recovery. It felt like a big moment at the time, but who knows if it would have affected the outcome; OSU re-took the lead later, lost it, and had a chance to win at the end. Still, it would have been a massive momentum swing when it happened.

But the call was overturned on instant replay, and the justification from the referees was that "the ball was becoming loose in his hands and he did not complete the process of the catch." Which, having watched it about eight million times in the last day, seems provably (even laughably) wrong. I'm not going to pretend I know the rulebook inside and out, but people who do also believe that it was a catch followed by a football move, in which case it should have been a fumble. Even weirder, it's supposed to be difficult to overturn the call on the field; the evidence is supposed to be definitive. I guess if the call had been an incomplete pass, it would make more sense, but the call was a fumble, the replay made it look like a fumble, and still, they changed their minds.

Why?

Well, the whys of that specific incident don't matter as much as the larger issue: Replay often fails. Not as often as we think from a technical perspective since there's a certain amount of bias in what we remember (the failures stick in our minds longer), but enough to be perplexing, and to call the whole institution into question just on the merits of accuracy.

RELATED: Even horse racing can't escape our collective replay madness

And once you get beyond the technical aspects into the way replay is changing sports, the reality of it all gets worse. Sometimes, replay fails even when it succeeds. I've been following Liverpool all year, and when they played Wolverhampton in an EPL match Saturday, they conceded a goal that appeared to equalize the match at 1-1, but the VAR replay system caught an apparent offside. Look at the feet:

Hold that thought...earlier, when Liverpool went up 1-0, VAR allowed the goal after checking for a handball. The problem is, they checked the wrong person, and in fact the goal-scoring process began with an obvious violation:

With these two goals, we saw a standard replay system at its worst. First, with the Liverpool goal, a total failure to function as intended due to human error...despite the availability of hundreds of camera angles, they still managed to look at the wrong thing. Second, on the Wolves goal, a technically correct call that nobody liked in spirit—even Liverpool supporters like me—because it was a question of millimeters, and the fact that such things are legislated to such minute degrees goes against the flow of the match and the flow of sports in general. Sure, he was technically offside, but the juice is not worth the squeeze, and the persnickety nature of the call looked even worse after Liverpool's blatant handball.

This is not new—it's been going since the advent of VAR. It's gotten to the point that major commentators are saying things like "we can't go on like this," and it doesn't even feel dramatic. Nobody is pleased, and even when the system works, it's perceived as a failure....because the truth is that despite what video can show us, it keeps bringing us further away from real justice.

It's happening in basketball, too. On Christmas Day, the Lakers played the Clippers, and there was a critical moment late in the fourth quarter when Patrick Beverley knocked the ball out of Lebron's hands, and instant replay gave the ball to the Clippers because it grazed LeBron's fingertips on the way out of bounds:

Now, technically this was the "right" call. However, as Nick Wright and others pointed out, this would have been Lakers ball in the pre-replay era, and if you looked at any similar play from here into the future, slow-motion frame-by-frame replay would likely show that the ball went out off of the ballhandler, even though the defender slapped it out. So, should every call like that go to the defense from now on? Or does it make more sense to go by the prevailing logic of the sport, which is that when a defender knocks the ball out of someone's hand, it's off that defender? Listen to Wright's argument on this specific situation, and why replay is failing basketball, starting at the 45-second mark of this video:

You might disagree, as Chris Broussard did and many others have, and say "the rules are the rules, it touched LeBron last." I can't say you're wrong, but I can say that it's started a debate that has only hindered our understanding of the actual rules. Just as we no longer understand what constitutes a catch in football, a simple ball slapped out of bounds in hoops is now a matter of intense argument and perspective.

The problems don't stop with the technicalities. The biggest story that came out in baseball last week concerned the potential use of a computerized strike zone, i.e. robot umpires. The human umps agreed to this as part of a bargaining process, as Jon Heyman reported:

If you've ever suffered through Joe West attempting to call balls and strikes, this may seem like a good idea, but it's actually a travesty in the making. First off, like VAR and college football replay, it will almost certainly have glitches. Even if it ends up functioning well, and is superior in accuracy to the current system, it will remove human agency from the sport in a few ways. First, and most obviously, it will be anti-labor in the way it eliminates the biggest job on the field. Second, it will remove the dynamic of pitchers working corners, adjusting to strike zones, and of catchers framing pitches and batters adapting to new circumstances. All of these are critical skills currently, but they'll become antiquated overnight. Third, it will be impossible to protest a bad call...who are you going to yell at when you don't like a call, some computer stored in a database? That may seem like a poor reason to oppose a theoretically accurate system, but it's going to erase some of the humanity from the game when the ultimate authority on such matters isn't human.

I'm not someone who romanticizes bad calls, and in fact, I would hate to know the number of hours I've spent complaining about the incompetence of various referees and umpires and officials and even ruling bodies like the NCAA. That said, when you look at the consequences of ubiquitous replay, it boils down to a whole slew of negatives, all of which were exemplified just in the last week:

1. Wasted time

2. Continued inaccuracy when inconclusive footage is left to interpretation

3. Absolutely no movement toward greater justice

4. Selective enforcement—golfers, for instance, are now more frequently penalized if they happen to be on TV (see Tiger at the 2013 Masters)

5. A further complication of the rules, rather than increased clarity

6. The removal of human agency in sports

The deeper we get into the 21st century, the more we understand how the advance of technology has actually hindered us a species even as it promised a societal revolution. It's no different in sports—the action in our professional leagues is covered digitally from every angle, facilitating an obsessive use of replay, and in almost every way imaginable it has made sports worst to watch, to play, and to officiate. If the choice before us is between the ugly reign of cameras and bad calls by an imperfect human, any sane fan would take human error in a heartbeat.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: How did the Seahawks manage to lose that game?

4 minutes ago
National Treasure

The highlight of the final NFL Sunday of the season was Kevin Harlan calling two games at once

35 minutes ago
Monday Superlatives

Kill replay, kill robots: Bad calls are better than bad technology

an hour ago
GOAT

Tom Brady didn't realize winning the Super Bowl was hard until 2010 (yes, this is a real thing...

December 28, 2019
Must-See TV

This supercut of the best 'Inside the NBA' moments of the decade is a one-way ticket to crazy...

December 27, 2019
Bowling For Refs

Eastern Michigan QB turns Quick Lane Bowl into Kimbo Slice video, KOs ref

December 27, 2019
Legends

Eli Manning had a beer guy 'in every f---ing stadium in the league,' is a first-ballot...

December 26, 2019
Shoot The J. Shoot it!

Joe Burrow shows off silky jumper during shooting challenge against Oklahoma, which LSU won

December 26, 2019
A Festivus for the Rest of Us

The Loop's 2019 Golf Festivus

December 23, 2019
Monday Superlatives

James Wiseman just showed us how college basketball dies

December 23, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jason Garrett is definitely getting fired . . . right?

December 23, 2019
The Grind

The year in PGA Tour WAGs (2019)

December 23, 2019
Adult Sodas

You can buy Bud Light by the case at the Bahamas Bowl, which is fitting because it's the bowl...

December 20, 2019
GOAT

Adam Sandler balls out at pickup game, gets game-winner drilled in his face

December 20, 2019
Bowl Extravaganza

Our favorite bet for all 40 college football bowl games

December 20, 2019
Flamin' Hot Takes

Antonio Brown says he's the best sixth-round pick ever, and that is one spicy meatball

December 19, 2019
Must Be Nice

Paulina Gretzky celebrates 31 in St. Barth's with Dustin Johnson and the usual suspects

December 19, 2019
Run For Your Lives

Serena Williams is training with Mike Tyson now, may God have mercy on our souls

December 19, 2019
Related
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: How did the Se…
Home"Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Balls Giveaway" OFFICIA…
The LoopThe highlight of the final NFL Sunday of the season…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved