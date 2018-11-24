Kevin Chappell to undergo microdiscectomy surgery

Kevin Chappell announced on Saturday morning that he will undergo microdiscectomy surgery, which will sideline him for the foreseeable future.

"2018 has been a tough year for me physically," Chappell wrote on Instagram. "After considering all options with my team we have decided having a microdiscectomy is the best option for my future. I’ll be having the surgery next week and will get to work to get myself back to where I know I can be as a player. Thank you for all the support. See you in 2019.”

Chappell had a breakout campaign in 2016, posting eight top-10s and losing the Tour Championship in a playoff to Rory McIlroy. The following season was just as prosperous, finding the winner's circle for the first time in his PGA Tour career at the Texas Open and making the U.S. Presidents Cup team.

However, last year was a struggle for the 32-year-old. He missed seven cuts in 23 appearances and finished outside the top 80 in the FedEx Cup standings. He played well in three appearances this fall, highlighted by a T-10 at the CIMB Classic.

Though Chappell did not specify a return date, a normal timeline for microdiscectomy prohibits patients from physical activity for 4-to-6 weeks.

