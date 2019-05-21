Injury Update5 hours ago

Justin Thomas to return from wrist injury at Memorial

By
PGA Championship - Final Round
Sam Greenwood(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

It appears Justin Thomas' injury sabbatical is coming to an end.

Thomas, who dropped out of the PGA Championship last Monday and the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks before that due to an ailing wrist, has committed to next week's Memorial. The tournament announced Thomas' participation on Tuesday morning.

The 26-year-old, who dealt with a similar issue at the end of last season, hurt his wrist at the Honda Classic after hitting a tree with his club in March. In 11 starts this season, Thomas boasts five top 10s, highlighted by a runner-up at the Genesis Open. His last event was at the 2019 Masters, where he finished T-12.

Thomas has played at Muirfield Village five times. He has posted back-to-back top 10s in his last two appearances, with a T-4 in 2017 his best finish.

The tournament also announced on Tuesday that Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson have joined the field. Five-time Memorial winner Tiger Woods has not publicly committed to Jack Nicklaus' tournament, but is expected to play in the Dublin, Oh. event.

The Memorial begins on May 30. Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champ.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursMasters odds: Tiger Woods remains favorite, while R…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2018: Dustin Johnson enters weekend as an…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods is co-leading the Tour Championship, bu…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection