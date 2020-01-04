Trending
Clothes Calls

Justin Thomas questions his choice of white pants when he wrecks them with mud during Friday's wet second round

By
an hour ago
Justin Thomas
Harry How/Getty ImagesJustin Thomas uses an umbrella on the 14th hole during the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament Of Champions.

You can’t say that the players at the Sentry Tournament of Champions hadn’t been warned about the potential for some rough weather on Friday in Hawaii. Since early in the week at Kapalua Resort, the forecast had been calling for gusty winds starting in the second round and likely lasting through the rest of the tournament. And Friday also was expected to include rain squalls that would lead to the rare less than perfect conditions in Maui.

It’s with this backdrop that we need to say, tongue firmly in cheek, that Justin Thomas probably got what he deserved with his choice of attire. Specifically, the decision to wear white trousers in the face of the foul weather.

On a pair of occasions, cameras caught Thomas taking his customary big divots during shots, only to have the residual dirt and mud fly back and spray him with the winds in his face. The first time, on the front nine, Thomas spent a few minutes meticulously flicking off the mud from his pants in hopes of keep his natty attire intact.

When it happened again on the 10th hole, however, Thomas’ pants weren’t the only thing splattered with mud. So was his face, with a little piece of the divot hitting him. It kickstarted this amusing exchange with his caddie, Jimmy Johnson.

Thomas: “It’s in the back of my shirt.”

Johnson: “You want the towel?”

Thomas: “I don’t know what I want.”

Here’s a clip of what Thomas’ travails.

If that was the worst thing that happened to Thomas on the day, so be it. But we’re guessing he would have gladly taken a pail of mud all over his pants rather than the bogey-bogey finish to his round that had him finished with an even-par 73 and sit three off the lead of Xander Schauffele after 36 holes.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Clothes Calls

Justin Thomas questions his choice of white pants when he wrecks them with mud during Friday's...

an hour ago
Only The Browns

This clip of Baker Mayfield calling Freddie Kitchens "an idiot" is literally too good to be...

6 hours ago
Fired Up!

Give this NFL analyst all the Emmys for his amazing "Wolf of Wall Street" speech in defense of...

12 hours ago
The Pefect Storm

Nashville meteorologist warns of "Super Titan Storm" set to hit New England on Wild Card...

12 hours ago
Proud Papas

Lou Williams continues fantastic trend of pro athletes naming kids after their own...

13 hours ago
Cancel Refs

This is it, this is the worst spot of the ball in the history of the Gator Bowl, and maybe...

13 hours ago
Viral Videos

Behold the greatest golf trick shot/beer pong setup ever

15 hours ago
Fashion

Rickie Fowler’s attire in Hawaii has once again lit the Internet on fire

January 2, 2020
Happy Holidaze

Dan Snyder kicks off press conference on January 2nd with a casual "Happy Thanksgiving"

January 2, 2020
Rubbin' is Racin'

The best part of the 2020 Winter Classic were the piglet races . . . yes, we said piglet races

January 2, 2020
The Fragile Fro

Robin Lopez is your no good, very bad loser of the night

January 2, 2020
In the Zone

This compilation of the best-worst MLB umpire calls of 2019 will make your brain hurt

December 30, 2019
Tell Us How You Really Feel

John Tortorella absolutely lambasting the refs and the NHL's review process is the best John...

December 30, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: How did the Seahawks manage to lose that game?

December 30, 2019
National Treasure

The highlight of the final NFL Sunday of the season was Kevin Harlan calling two games at once

December 30, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Kill replay, kill robots: Bad calls are better than bad technology

December 30, 2019
GOAT

Tom Brady didn't realize winning the Super Bowl was hard until 2010 (yes, this is a real thing...

December 28, 2019
Must-See TV

This supercut of the best 'Inside the NBA' moments of the decade is a one-way ticket to crazy...

December 27, 2019
Related
The LoopJustin Thomas questions his choice of white pants w…
Golf News & ToursPatrick Reed embraces the miserable weather, shoots…
The LoopThis clip of Baker Mayfield calling Freddie Kitchen…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved