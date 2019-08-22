Trending
Come on, Mom!

Justin Thomas once got a text from his mom that upset him enough to threaten to delete her number

By
2 hours ago
Jani Thomas, Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

ATLANTA — Atop the FedEx Cup standings—and consequently the leader board going into the first round of the Tour Championship—Justin Thomas is in the best position to win the FedEx Cup and the $15 million that goes with it this week at East Lake. Not that the hefty payout is providing any extra motivation for the already very-rich superstar.

“It’s not going to change my life,” said Thomas, 25, who has already amassed more than $30 million in on-course earnings alone as a pro golfer, to say nothing of millions more in lucrative endorsement deals. “It’s unbelievable, and it’s an extremely substantial amount of money, and how FedEx has stepped up to take care of us players is crazy. [But] money has never driven me. I hope it never will. I play to win trophies and win championships and be the best player to ever walk the planet, and that’s all I play for.”

RELATED: Koepka needs a miracle to avoid paying off a season-long bet to Thomas

That’s not to say money has never mattered to Thomas.

Before he made it to the PGA Tour (and made it big), Thomas spent 2014 playing on the Web.com Tour. That same year, he got exemptions into seven events on the PGA Tour, including the Memorial, where he was in the top 20 when playing the 18th hole on Sunday.

Then he made a double bogey to finish T-37.

“I didn’t look it up,” Thomas said Wednesday, “[but] it cost me a lot.”

His mom, Jani, did. The difference between par and double was worth about $40,000, and she texted him to let him know about it.

“I was like, Mom, if you ever send me a text like this again, I will delete your number,” Thomas said. “Don’t ever text me something like this.

“That was something where, especially in a text message where you can’t hear the tone, you just like look at it, you’re like, Really? Did you need to send that?”

Probably not. But Thomas still hasn’t forgotten about it. Thankfully for him, his career has worked out pretty well since with 10 PGA Tour wins, including a major, and a chance to pad his bank account a lot more this week.

RELATED: Can anyone really win the FedEx Cup?

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
From The Heart

Watch European Tour pro James Morrison give the most honest post-round interview of the golf...

27 minutes ago
Hidden Talents

Senior Tour golfer impresses Russell Wilson with his arm at Seahawks practice

2 hours ago
The Good Ol' Days

13 college football throwbacks that need to make a comeback

2 hours ago
Come on, Mom!

Justin Thomas once got a text from his mom that upset him enough to threaten to delete her...

2 hours ago
Never Grow Up

Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez laughs at sponsor's, um, interesting name, remains the man

6 hours ago
Social Stars

Brooks Koepka shares the funny story behind a viral photo with girlfriend Jena Sims

6 hours ago
Gambling

Tigers get two-hit by Justin Verlander, still pull off biggest baseball upset in 20 years

6 hours ago
Golfers as Athletes

Brooks Koepka releases a first look at his ESPN Body Issue photoshoot, and the results are . ....

18 hours ago
Say What?

MLB sends memo about use of sexual-enhancement pills, which are apparently BIG amongst players

August 21, 2019
Rapping Rory?

Rory McIlroy quotes J. Cole lyrics, remains golf's most entertaining press conference

August 21, 2019
For The Love of Dogs

This hot dog vendor is the most important member of the Texas Rangers organization right now

August 21, 2019
MLB

Aaron Judge hit a homer to left field for the first time this year. Wait, what?

August 21, 2019
Viral Videos

If you thought James Harden was unstoppable, wait until you see his ridiculous new move

August 21, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson shows off slimmed-down beach bod, continues most surprising fitness in sports...

August 21, 2019
Sign Her Up

Every NFL team should send offers to USWNT’s Carli Lloyd after watching her boot these perfect...

August 20, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson gave the perfect response to a fellow tour pro flexing his calves

August 20, 2019
Moves Like Mick Jagger

You mean to tells us Matt Kuchar could have been dancing this whole time?

August 20, 2019
We Getting Punk'd?

Random guy keeps sending recent PGA Tour winner snail mail offering his swing advice, and the...

August 20, 2019
Related
The LoopWatch European Tour pro James Morrison give the mos…
The LoopSenior Tour golfer impresses Russell Wilson with hi…
The Loop13 college football throwback uniforms that need to…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection