Justin Rose's wife owns a stud racehorse with a perfect name

Despite being in great position entering the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open , Justin Rose didn't win, place, or show. Three days later, his wife's racehorse named in the golfer's honor had a similar disappointing finish.

THE GRIND: DJ and Paulina sure moved on quickly after the U.S. Open

Master Merion -- Get it?! How good is that?! -- came in 12th place at Wednesday's Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, two spots lower than Rose at Shinnecock Hills. Thanks to Golf Digest contributer/equestrian enthusiast Luke Kerr-Dineen for catching this interesting storyline while watching coverage of this English event:

Rose, of course, won his lone major title (so far) at the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion . His wife, Kate, is listed as a co-owner on the horse's bio , and according to Justin, "Believe it or not, [the horse's name] had nothing to do with me." Sorry, Justin. We don't believe you.

Despite the Roses not getting the result they were looking for -- Master Merion was one of the race's favorites -- it appears they had a nice day at the track. Earlier in the day, Rose posted this photo of the entire family looking very dapper for the the big race.

Loading View on Instagram

And Master Merion (Again, love the name) is still a champion. The horse has four victories and has career earnings of $361,000 in 11 previous starts. We're betting on Master Merion and Master Rose both being back in the winner's circle soon.

RELATED: Meet the WAGs of the PGA Tour

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP