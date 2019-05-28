Justin Rose's caddie forced to take indefinite leave of absence, ending 11-year partnership

On Tuesday Justin Rose announced his partnership with longtime caddie Mark Fulcher has come to an end, as Fulcher is taking an indefinite leave of absence to focus on his health.

"After an amazing 11 years with Fooch, our successful run together has finished for now," Rose said in a statement.

In January Fulcher underwent heart surgery, missing the first four months of 2019. He returned to Rose at this year's Masters, and was also the Englishman's loop at the recent PGA Championship, where Rose finished T-29.

According to Rose, Fulcher's heart procedure requires more rest.

"He has been medically advised that a further period of recuperation is required," Rose said. "I wish him all the best as he works on getting 100 percent fit and healthy. I also have no doubts that we will stride up a 72nd hole late on a Sunday afternoon together in the future."

Fulcher was on the bag for Rose's 2013 U.S. Open win, his 2016 Olympic Gold Medal, last year's FedEx Cup title and rise to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

At this week's Memorial, Gareth Lord, who formerly caddied for Henrik Stenson, will be Rose's caddie. Lord had filled in for Fulcher earlier this campaign.

Rose, who won his first PGA Tour event at the 2010 Memorial, will playing with Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau during the first two rounds at Muirfield Village.