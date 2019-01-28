Justin Rose is the new Masters favorite following impressive performance at Torrey Pines

Justin Rose's incredible performance at the Farmers Insurance Open had the golf world in awe, including many of his fellow tour pros. Some even took to Twitter to ask how it was even possible to be 18 under through 54 holes like Rose was. If not for a few early-round stumbles on Sunday, he likely would have eclipsed both the aggregate scoring record and scoring record in relation to par, instead coming up one shot short of both.

The Englishman's 10th career victory was so impressive that the folks in the Desert took notice as well. Jeff Sherman of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook tweeted out the updated 2019 Masters odds with Rose as the lone favorite at 12-to-1 odds to win. Most recently, Rose, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth were the three favorites at 12-to-1, but Rose clearly separated himself for the time being this week.

Both Rose's play and his recent history at Augusta make him an attractive bet. Since 2012 he's finished in the top 10 at the Masters four times, and not once has he finished any higher than T-25. Twice he's finished runner up, most notably in a playoff with Sergio Garcia in 2017. Last year, Rose came into Augusta feeling good about his chances, but ultimately finished T-12, nine back of Patrick Reed.

Spieth and Woods, who had been co-favorites for some time, are right behind Rose at 14-to-1 odds. Woods battled back on Sunday at Torrey to finish in a tie for 20th despite not having his best stuff throughout the week. Spieth, meanwhile, appeared to snap out of his funk with an opening round 65 on Torrey Pines' North Course, but followed with three consecutive 72s on the South Course to finish in a distant tie for 35th.

Joining Spieth and Woods at 14-to-1 are Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, who missed the Masters a year ago as his wrist injury was still healing. In his previous three appearances at Augusta, Koepka failed to register a top 10, though he did tie for 11th in 2017. As for McIlroy and Johnson, they've both had their chances at Augusta, combining for a total of eight top 10s, but neither have won the elusive green jacket.

Next up at 16-to-1 are Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and the red-hot Bryson DeChambeau, who was 60-to-1 prior to winning four times worldwide since August. Jason Day and Tony Finau are listed at 20-to-1, while two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and defending champion Patrick Reed are 30-to-1, as are Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele. Phil Mickelson, who nearly opened his 2019 season with a victory at the Desert Classic, checks in at 40-to-1.

