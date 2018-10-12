Justin Rose continues driver-off-the-deck clinic at British Masters

Justin Rose has emerged as a fantastic host at this week's British Masters, but on Friday he displayed the talent that has him closing in on the World No. 1 ranking again. During the second round of the European Tour event, Rose found himself way back on Walton Heath's par-5 sixth hole after two shots, but he delivered a dreamy driver-off-the-deck to set up an easy birdie. Watch:
More incredible, though, is that Rose's splendid play isn't even the best driver-off-the-deck shot on that hole this week. On Thursday, Andy Sullivan let the Big Dog eat from the fairway and came within inches of an albatross.
And Matt Wallace nearly found the par-5 second green with a masterful 1-wood from the rough:
Impressive stuff, guys. The British Masters has basically turned into a master class on hitting drivers off the deck.
