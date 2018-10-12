Justin Rose continues driver-off-the-deck clinic at British Masters

Justin Rose has emerged as a fantastic host at this week's British Masters , but on Friday he displayed the talent that has him closing in on the World No. 1 ranking again. During the second round of the European Tour event, Rose found himself way back on Walton Heath's par-5 sixth hole after two shots, but he delivered a dreamy driver-off-the-deck to set up an easy birdie. Watch:

More incredible, though, is that Rose's splendid play isn't even the best driver-off-the-deck shot on that hole this week. On Thursday, Andy Sullivan let the Big Dog eat from the fairway and came within inches of an albatross .

And Matt Wallace nearly found the par-5 second green with a masterful 1-wood from the rough:

Impressive stuff, guys. The British Masters has basically turned into a master class on hitting drivers off the deck.

