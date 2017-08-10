Justin Bieber shows off some serious juggling skills with a golf club

Justin Bieber attended the 2017 PGA Championship to see his good friend Bubba Watson. It appears, though, that the Biebs is kindred spirits with another PGA Tour pro.

Bieber followed Watson inside the ropes during a Tuesday practice round, but he wound up singing a duet with Wesley Bryan. And then getting a juggling lesson from the PGA Tour rookie, who before becoming a star tour pro was known as a trick-shot artist as half of the Bryan Bros tandem.

But either Bieber is an extremely quick learner or he came to Quail Hollow with some impressive juggling skills of his own. Check it out:

Loading View on Instagram

Good stuff, Justin. It's almost enough to make me a Belieber. Almost.

Anyway, Wesley's brother George better watch out. Justin Bieber might be taking his place.

RELATED: Why Ed Sheeran once smashed Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP