Jordan Spieth's University of Texas course set to open

Jordan Spieth has routinely brushed aside comparisons to Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and other giants of the sport. But while the three-time major winner's play is making a case to be echoed amongst those greats, Spieth is following their lead in another arena: course design.

The Spieth Lower 40 is a par-3 course set to be unveiled this month at the University of Texas Golf Club. The track is a response to the golf team's desire for a short-game facility, and Spieth -- who led the Longhorns to a 2012 NCAA Championship victory at Riviera -- had a hand in bringing this wish to reality, helping architect Roy Bechtol with the layout.

“We’re thrilled about it. Jordan has gotten actively involved as a donor and enhanced the project with Roy,” UT men's coach John Fields said to the Austin-American Statesmen this spring. “It’s the next step in our growth to have a facility like that to attract the best players in the country.”

The course will be six holes, and will commemorate the school's 2012 triumph with a replica of Riviera's unique sixth hole.

