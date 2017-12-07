News & Tours3 hours ago

Jordan Spieth's green jacket doesn't fit for a very simple reason

By
The Masters - Final Round
Jamie Squire(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The green jacket is the most sought-after attire in sports. And yet, owning that magnificent garb doesn't prevent its wearers from fashion faux pas. Just ask Jordan Spieth.

Speaking with the Associated Press' Doug Ferguson, the three-time major winner admitted he doesn't know his jacket size. An issue that reared its head following his 2015 Masters triumph.

“I never got it tailored, so it’s huge,” Spieth said to Ferguson. “I never trusted anybody, never wanted anyone to go do it. I didn’t give them my size originally. I wore the one off the green that day, and I never gave it back to them to tailor or anything."

As Ferguson notes, Spieth doesn't know because, well, he doesn't own many jackets. For this year's Presidents Cup, Spieth had to go to Justin Thomas' Polo account to get a proper ensemble for the event.

In Spieth's defense, not many 24-year-olds know their jacket size. Conversely, given his sterling track record at Augusta National, he should probably get a fitting session on the calendar.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursFormer PGA Tour journeyman makes a compelling case …
Golf News & ToursMorgan Hoffmann didn't ask for this, but he's ready…
Golf News & ToursWhy Lexi Thompson is returning to the scene of that…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection