Jordan Spieth's dad to sub on bag following the death of caddie Michael Greller's father

Jordan Spieth will be playing with a new caddie this week. And likely a heavy heart.

Michael Greller, who has been at Spieth's side since the 2011 U.S. Junior Amateur, has left the WGC-Mexico Championship to be with his family following the passing of his father, John “Bear” Greller. The news was first reported by the Golf Channel.

Substituting for Greller will be Spieth's dad, Shawn Spieth.

Spieth and Greller have one of the strongest player-caddie rapports on tour. Greller, a former teacher, was originally introduced to Spieth by Justin Thomas, as Greller had looped for the 2017 PGA Champ at the 2010 U.S. Amateur. Spieth often credits Greller for keeping him level inside the ropes, a sentiment famously on display during the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale when Spieth appeared on the verge of collapse.

"Michael did a great thing today," Spieth said after snaring the claret jug. "He said, 'Do you remember that group you were with in Cabo last week,' in a picture that I posted (with Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps). He goes, 'You belong in that group.'" Spieth would later tell Greller that the trophy "is as much his as it is mine."

Spieth tees off at 12:51 p.m. ET on Thursday. He is playing with Satoshi Kodaira and Russell Knox.

