Jones Golf Bags will refund your purchase if Tiger Woods wins the Masters

By

If the Masters is a "tradition unlike any other," this might be "a promotion unlike any other."

Jones Golf Bags, the company well known for creating sleek single-strap carry golf bags and, increasingly, some of the coolest weekenders and accessories in the game, will offer you a full refund of select products purchased from March 29 through April 4 if Tiger Woods wins the Masters Tournament.

That's right—if Tiger wins the Masters, Jones will send you money.

The items included in this promotion live in Jones' Field Collection and Co-Pilot offerings, which are all bags and range from a weekender duffle ($165) to a dopp kit ($65).

Empire Green Creative

The Jones Golf Field Collection Weekender Duffle ($165)

Empire Green Creative

The inside of the FC Weekender Duffle ($165) is designed with five mesh pockets, including a cinch-close pocket great to protect your headwear or separate dirty clothes.

