Johnson Wagner ties a PGA Tour record that probably won't be broken with a shot that (sadly) will never be seen

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Johnson Wagner tied a PGA Tour record during the opening round of the RSM Classic . Unfortunately, the cameras weren't rolling when it happened.

Wagner jarred a 3-wood from 255 yards on his second shot into the 15th hole at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course during Thursday's opening round for an albatross. Incredibly, it was the third of these rare birds in his career, tying Tim Petrovic for the most in the ShotLink era (1983).

RELATED: Why Webb Simpson is the PGA Tour's best at going low right now

“I think it’s luck more than anything,” Wagner told GolfChannel.com's Rex Hoggard following his first-round 67.

Wagner, whose previous albatrosses came at the 2010 Sanderson Farms Championship and the 2017 Wyndham Championship, now has as many albatrosses as wins. At least, on the PGA Tour. Amazingly, Wagner also has an albatross on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Although there was no video of this one, Wagner still had the pleasure of watching it go in live.

RELATED: Davis Love III inches closer to a PGA Tour record he probably won't break

“Front pin, love that pin,” Wagner said. “After I hit the tee shot I just wanted to make sure I could give it a go because it’s an eagle pin. I had to hit it as hard as I could. As soon as it came off I knew it was going to be good. It hit just short, took a nice bounce, then we saw it hit the stick and disappear. It was awesome.”

That's also pretty awesome eyesight for someone who turns 40 in April.

RELATED: The star of this week's RSM Classic is a gigantic capsized ship (Yes, really)

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM GOLF DIGEST