John Smoltz can make things levitate on the golf course (Kidding! This is his actual, legal putter)

John Smoltz didn't need to rely on guile to dominate opposing batters in his prime. With a fastball that topped out in the high-90s and a wicked slider, it's no wonder he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. But his ensuing golf career has required Smoltz to be a little more creative when he competes.

Enter this putter he's using at this week's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, which is both a celebrity golf event and the season opener on the LPGA Tour. Check out this video obtained by Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols:

Unfortunately, Smoltz didn't have quite enough magic to get that putt to drop, but he's no stranger to playing big-time golf. The 51-year-old qualified for and played in last year's U.S. Senior Open .

And in case you're wondering, yes, that putter is legal by the rules of golf. The standing club that helps players with their alignment on the greens is called Bloodline, and it was on Golf Digest's Hot List in 2018 . The more you know, right?

Anyway, Smoltz is playing with former Atlanta Braves teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Greg Maddux and LPGA star Lexi Thompson, who has been known to be quite experimental when it comes to putting as well. If she's got this standing bad boy in her bag next week, we'll know why.

