Trending
Philly Legends

John Kruk slowly building cheesesteak empire like the Philly legend that he is

By
4 hours ago
New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies
Rich Schultz

As painful as this is to say, it's good to be a Philadelphia sports fan right now. The Eagles finally won a Super Bowl, the Flyers and the Sixers appear to be playoff-bound and the Phillies might just turn the corner with new insane manager Gabe Kapler and his young core of players. If you thought things weren't going good enough, Phillies legend John Kruk is slowly building a cheesesteak empire. What can't the City of Brotherly Love do at this point?

OK, so the empire is actually being built in Florida, but the point remains. Kruk's career will always be remembered for his time at a member of the Phillies, where he made three consecutive All-Star teams, hit 62 homers and had 390 RBIs. His first restaurant, Kruk's Philly Steaks, opened in Naples, and because of its success, Kruk opened another in Fort Myers and is now set to open four more in Tampa, Sarasota, University Park and another in Fort Myers, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's no wonder, because the menu looks dynamite, featuring gems like "The Krukker" with american cheese, fried onions, ketchup and mayo. Name me a more Philly sandwich, I'll wait.

Now, enjoy these photos of a guy who has definitely polished off a few cheesesteaks in his day, and never forget his epic duel with Randy Johnson in the 1993 Midsummer Classic.

1993 All-Star Game
The Sporting News
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery
1993 World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays
The Sporting News
1993 World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays
The Sporting News
MORE FROM THE LOOP
Philly Legends

John Kruk slowly building cheesesteak empire like the Philly legend that he is

4 hours ago
Backyard Goals

Gareth Bale's backyard features three iconic golf holes, puts your lawn to shame

4 hours ago
And you are?

Here's Bo Jackson explaining his ridiculous career to an unimpressed kid

5 hours ago
Wedding SZN

Odell Beckham Jr. turned Sterling Shepherd's wedding into an episode of 'Dancing With the...

5 hours ago
Down Under Par

The holy war between kangaroos and golf pins rages on

7 hours ago
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods ranks first on this otherwise highly-flawed ESPN ranking of dominant athletes

8 hours ago
March Madness

March Madness re-primer: Who's left, who's not, and where the hell do we go from here?

8 hours ago
Perfect Marriage

7 big leaguers on how they balance baseball with their love of golf

March 20, 2018
Poor Seattle

Seattle doesn't even have an NHL team yet—and they're already arguing over the name

March 20, 2018
Netflix And Chill

The better version of "Friday Night Lights" is coming to Netflix in April

March 20, 2018
Spring Training

Russell Martin fought the netting and the netting won

March 20, 2018
Social Media Shutdown

Now would be a very good time to delete Facebook

March 20, 2018
Gambling

Tony Romo's PGA Tour debut offers up a great list of prop bets you should definitely bet on

March 20, 2018
Dodgers Die-Hard

This little Dodgers fan wants to help heal Justin Turner's boo boo

March 20, 2018
MLB

Martin Perez was injured by a bull. So he killed and ate it

March 20, 2018
WTF

Jordan Clarkson believes dinosaurs were once pets for a giant race of humans

March 19, 2018
Tall Tales

LeBron James once GAINED seven pounds during a playoff game, says new urban legend

March 19, 2018
Barf City, USA

Sonic to terrorize taste buds this summer with pickle juice slushie

March 19, 2018
Related
The LoopNew Phillies manager Gabe Kapler might win a bodybu…
The LoopBill Walton loves Phil Knight more than anyone has …
The LoopINTENSE new Phillies manager Gabe Kapler hopes to l…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection