John Daly's driver from the 1991 PGA Championship is up for sale at an extremely reasonable price

John Daly's victory at the 1991 PGA Championship remains one of the more improbable stories in sports. Gaining entry as a ninth alternate, Daly had to drive halfway across the country the night before the tournament, never stepping foot on Crooked Stick until teeing it up for his first round. But, thanks to his powerful displays with the big stick, the 25-year-old rookie laid waste to the Indiana property, firing a four-day 12-under total to win the Wanamaker Trophy by thee strokes. Daly's "grip it n rip it" brashness, along with his Cinderella background, made him an instant hit with the galleries, a sentiment that's held true almost three decades later.

And now, an important piece from that seminal moment can be yours.

Green Jacket Auctions has Daly's Cobra driver from the '91 PGA up for sale. According to the auction house, Daly gave his weapon of mass destruction to Crooked Stick architect Pete Dye. The famed designer then passed it to an associate, who decided to use the club in his own bag. Because of his usage, the driver does have some wear and tear. GJA also mentions that the shaft and alignment have been tinkered with.

Still, even with this attrition, the club's $1,000 starting price seems extremely reasonable. (Especially when considering Arnold Palmer's driver from the 1961 Open Championship went for $80,000 .) And really, can you put a price on whipping this bad boy out at the range and putting your friends to shame?

