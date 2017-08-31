Trending
Viral Video

Joey Votto hits home run for child battling terminal cancer

By
4 hours ago

Joey Votto is a lot of things. He's this generation's greatest hitter. He's a prankster that dresses up in Canadian Mountie outfits and presents teammates with donkeys; to opposing fans, he's a villain. But there's also a charitable side the public rarely sees, yet one on full display on Thursday afternoon.

The story of Walter "Superbubz" Herbert, a six-year-old diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, has recently captured the heart of Cincinnati. In the past month, Herbert and his family were given the news that he had just weeks to live. Instead of spending his final days in a hospital, Herbert returned home to try and experience as many adventures -- such as meeting Batman to riding in a police helicopter -- as possible. Herbert's latest escapade was a visit to Great American Ballpark for a Mets-Reds game, where he met Votto in the clubhouse.

Herbert and his family took in the contest right behind home plate, getting a front-row seat to Votto's extraordinary gesture in the seventh inning. The former MVP took Jeurys Familia deep to right for a home run, celebrating and commemorating the moment with Herbert afterwards:

The Cincinnati Enquirer's C. Trent Rosecrans said Votto declined to speak on the matter after the game, citing it as a personal and emotional moment.

In Votto's defense, he didn't need to comment. His actions speak louder than words ever possibly could.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Video

Joey Votto hits home run for child battling terminal cancer

4 hours ago
Tour Life

Raymond Floyd puts spectacular Hamptons house on the market for $25 Million

5 hours ago
NBA

Kevin Durant spends an unsettling amount of time playing Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

6 hours ago
Rising Stars

LaMelo Ball's new $395 signature basketball shoes could make him ineligible

7 hours ago
The Future

The iPhone 8 is rumored to have several new features, maybe even some of these

7 hours ago
Continuing Education

Dad crashing daughter's grad school classes is only funny thing to come out of Hurricane...

8 hours ago
The Loop

Andrew "Beef" Johnston hitting the gym hard made one golf legend's day

8 hours ago
NSFW

Giancarlo Stanton is in a new music video -- and it's probably NSFW

8 hours ago
Big Ballers

The new reality show featuring Lonzo Ball & LaVar Ball actually looks pretty interesting

9 hours ago
NERD Alert!

You need to see Ian Poulter's wall decorated with yardage books throughout the years

10 hours ago
Well Played

Golden Tate is really proud of the fantasy football team name he came up with

11 hours ago
U.S. Open

Roger Federer continues to win at life, holds U.S. Open practice at Central Park

11 hours ago
Not-So-Hidden Talents

Prepare to be amazed by this NFL player's magic tricks

11 hours ago
Wildlife

The photos of this giant gator that was caught in Florida are amazing (and terrifying)

August 30, 2017
America the Beautiful

Check out the awesome retro rides NASCAR will be running at Darlington this weekend

August 30, 2017
Life Goals

Frank Swingle, 93, has more holes-in-one this year than you do

August 30, 2017
Ulcer Ball

It's not even September, and Cubs fans have already completely lost it

August 30, 2017
Role Models

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wants his team to be more like Jordan Spieth

August 30, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jimmy Ballard
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Deepen Your Swing
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection